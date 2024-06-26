What Does Kelsea Ballerini Need Backstage At Every Show? Country Star Reveals

Kelsea Ballerini, a highly sought-after country music artist, shared her backstage requirements for successful performances on Taste of Country Nights With Evan Paul. She shared her desires to see backstage during her concerts, highlighting the importance of a well-organized and well-equipped set to ensure a successful performance.

As a four-time Grammy nominee, she has gained success since the 2010s, being honored with the Gene Weed Milestone Award at the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Rising Star Award at the Billboard Women in Music.

Kelsea Ballerini reveals what she needs backstage

Kelsea Ballerini while appearing as a guest on Taste of Country Nights With Evan Paul, shared her backstage requirements for each show to ensure she is in the right headspace.

She said, “Chomps. It’s my new obsession.” When Ballerini asked if the host knew what they were, the host replied that he did not. The Grammy-nominated Ballerini further explained. “They’re like a boujie Slim-Jim. They’re delicious. And it’s quick protein. Put ‘em in your bag and in your purse. I eat probably four a week.”

When pressed a little more for some other details on what’s on her tour rider, Ballerini got more candid. “Ya know, I used to, when I was starting out, like, my pre-show ritual would be take a tequila shot with my band, and just go on stage. It’s very different now.”

Ballerini continued, “I have tea and honey and a steamer and a warm-up. So it’s not as sexy as it used to be. But I take better care of myself, so that’s good.”

Advertisement

Ballerini has shared teasers for new music and a new project on Instagram, while also on tour.

Ballerini recently teased her next era of music during an intimate rooftop show in Nashville, hours away from her performance at Nissan Stadium for the televised concert special that airs Tuesday evening.

Ballerini is preparing for her next chapter of music, following Subject To Change and Rolling Up The Welcome Mat. She said during the rooftop show that she’s “never handled anything with so much care in my life.” When asked whether she had a dream collaboration, she responded: “Dream collab? You’ll see real soon.”

Kelsea Ballerini ends suit against album leaker

Kelsea Ballerini has settled her lawsuit against Bo Ewing, who she accused of leaking her unreleased album. Ballerini sued Ewing in April, alleging that he hacked her unfinished album and shared it with a fan club. Ballerini claimed Ewing gained illegal access to the song while it was still in production. The case was dropped after Ewing promised not to share the materials again

Advertisement

.But Ewing’s lawyers quickly promised to stop sharing her songs and to name names of any people he’d already sent them to, suggesting he was unwilling to fight Ballerini’s lawsuit. And in a Monday filing signed by both sides, Ewing agreed to permanently be barred from leaking the star’s songs.

“Defendant is enjoined from knowingly or purposefully accessing any unreleased recordings, unreleased performances, unreleased videos, or any other unreleased content created by, believed to have been created by, or otherwise associated with plaintiffs in any form,” the two sides wrote in a joint filing.

“Defendant is enjoined further accessing any of the recordings that are the subject of this litigation and which defendant has affirmatively declared are no longer in his possession.”

Ballerini has reached an agreement with a judge to dismiss her lawsuit permanently, but no specific terms or potential monetary payments were disclosed in court filings, and neither side responded to requests for comment.

Advertisement

Ballerini filed a lawsuit in April alleging a digital attack by unscrupulous individuals, which undercut her album's commercial success and deprived her of her artistic agency, claiming it was a "nefarious" attack.

“Ms. Ballerini and her team are the only people who can say when the recordings are complete,” her lawyers wrote at the time. “Defendant’s actions have stripped plaintiffs of that right and caused the distribution of unfinished work that may not yet be up to plaintiffs’ high professional standards.”

In a filing just days after he was sued, Ewing agreed to be bound by a preliminary injunction that required him divulge who he has already shared them with and how he came into possession of her music.

“Defendant shall, within thirty days of entry of this order, provide plaintiffs with the names and contact information for all people to whom defendant disseminated the recordings,” the agreement reads. “Defendant shall use his best efforts to disclose to Plaintiffs from whom and by what means he obtained the recordings.”

Court filings have not disclosed the names of alleged co-leakers, and it's unclear if Ballerini will take further legal action against others involved in the alleged hack.

ALSO READ: How Old Is Kate Hudson's Son Bingham? Find Out As Actress Shares Pic Of Him All Grown Up