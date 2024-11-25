What Happened to T.D. Jakes During His Live Service As He Collapsed On Stage?

Pastor T.D. Jakes, one of the leading Christian leaders in the world and a motivational speaker, had a medical scare during the Sunday Sermon.

Jakes experienced a medical emergency during his Sunday sermon at The Potter's House in Dallas on Sunday. While speaking to his congregation and online audience, he seemed normal, except that his voice was softer, and he was perspiring, wiping sweat from his brow.

In videos surfacing on social media, Jakes was spotted mid-speech, when he suddenly stopped speaking, dropped his hands, and began convulsing. Staff members sprang into action to aid him before the live stream suddenly ended.

The Potter's House later came out in the media citing that T.D. Jakes had a minor health incident where he sought immediate medical care and is under complete supervision by a doctor to regain stability. As per TMZ, The Potter's House released a statement referring to Jakes' emergency as a "slight health incident and received immediate medical attention."

The statement released on Facebook emphasized, "During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message. Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers."

His leadership of the Dallas megachurch, as well as his many religious and self-help books, have kept him in the spotlight. Last year Jakes set the record straight over unfounded rumors about an alleged relationship with the disgraced music mogul Sean Diddy Combs.

Fans and followers are holding breaths for his speedy recovery. T.D. Jakes’ daughter, Sarah Jakes, and his son-in-law, Toure Roberts, also posted an official health update via Instagram. They assured followers that he was doing well and recovering slowly. They also thanked fans for their prayers.

