What to Watch on Hulu: 5 Sitcoms You Need to Add to Your Watchlist This Week

There’s no better way to wind down after a hectic day than binge-watching your favorite sitcom for the 100th time. Thankfully, Disney’s streaming platform, Hulu, has a wide range of sitcoms to choose from. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of 5 iconic situational comedy shows that must be on your watch list this week. Check it out:

The Golden Girls

This 1985 sitcom revolved around older single women living in the same house in Miami, and their weird dynamic prompted some hysterical moments in the 7 seasons-long series. The cult classic show delivered some epic and savage dialogues that were pure comedic gold. One of the most beloved aspects of the show is its iconic cast.

This could be considered one of the underrated sitcoms in today’s generation, but its unique theme and plotline make it one-of-a-kind. This would be a great show to watch with your family.

Schitt's Creek

This sitcom is one of the most loved shows in recent years! It might not have punches that a traditional sitcom like Friends would have, but its elite comedy makes the show unique. Schitt's Creek revolves around the Rose family, who are trying to navigate their lives in an ugly small town after going bankrupt overnight.

The whimsical family tries their best to fit in with the community but does not always go how they intend to, which is a hilarious treat for the viewers to witness. It stars Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, Catherine O'Hara, and many others.

Superstore

Superstore is a sitcom that follows the lives of employees working at a big store in St. Louis, Missouri, called Cloud 9. The irony lies in the title itself, as the store is nothing close to being on cloud 9 for the employees. If you enjoy workplace comedies like The Office, then this sitcom is a must-watch!

Will and Grace

Another OG sitcom started in 1998 and remained one of the best comfort shows! The 11 seasons series follows the life of a gay attorney named Will (Eric McCormack) and his interior designer best friend, Grace (Debra Messing). The themes of this show are relevant to this date, but the most beloved aspect is the platonic bond between the leads.

The Simpsons

This show is one for the ages! The Simpsons has remained relevant and iconic ever since it aired back in 1989. The satirical portrayal of the middle-class lifestyle in America has given some memorable moments and characters. Check it out if you haven’t yet!