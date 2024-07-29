What Was Sinead O'Connor's Cause Of Death? Reports Get Revealed One Year After Her Passing

Trigger warning: This article contains a reference to the tragic death.

Sinead O’Connor was one of the acclaimed singers who passed away on July 26, 2023. This sudden passing shocked everyone. She was 56 years old.

The exact cause of her death was not out at the time. Now, a year after her demise, the cause of her death has been revealed. Read ahead to know what it was.

What was Sinead O’Connor’s cause of death?

As per the Irish Independent’s report, her death certificate cited that O'Connor's cause of death was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma.

According to the outlet, the certificate mentioned that her passing was a result of “exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma together with a low-grade lower respiratory tract infection.”

As per the publication, John Reynolds, the vocalist’s former spouse, formally registered her death in Lambeth, London, on June 24, Wednesday. Inner South London Julian Morris’ senior coroner certified the songstress passing after a post-mortem examination.

As per People, the late singer was found “unresponsive.” at her London home back in July last year. At that time, the Coroner Court's website shared that “no medical cause of death was given.”

After she passed away, a Scotland Yard spokesperson revealed to the publication that the vocalist’s death was “not being treated as suspicious.”

As per the outlet, a statement was then issued by the London Inner Corner’s Court stating that Sinead died of natural causes and that it had no further involvement in her passing.

Since this news rolled out, netizens have been remembering the singer on various social media platforms. Check out the post below.

Sinead O’Connor ❤️ What a relief.

I read her autobiography.

Her journey was all uphill.

She struggled so much. https://t.co/LhbNuPAXED — Nina Deeb (@deeb_nina) July 29, 2024

Sinead O’Connor’s wax figure removed

The National Wax Museum of Ireland in Dublin unveiled the wax figure of the deceased singer on July 25. But it appeared that it looked nothing like her.

According to BBC, the figure garnered immense criticism for the way it looked. One of the critics was her brother John, who said that it was “inappropriate” and made its comparison with “a dummy,” or “something out of the Thunderbirds.”

He said that it resembled nothing like his sister and he thought that it was “hideous.” Many people on the internet have also been criticizing the waxwork.

The Wax Museum just unveiled this new figure in tribute to Sinead O'Connor (via @thejournal_ie) As a huge fan of Sinead O’Connor and. Everything she represented, I am so disappointed with this! It looks nothing like our Sinead. WTAF https://t.co/3ZDKUkcjkQ — Sharron Hughes (@Eshaoe) July 25, 2024

Now the museum has announced that they would take this wax figure down and create a new one, which would be aimed at having a sculpture that is a proper representation of the singer, per the outlet.

They acknowledged that she was a very influential being, and they were going to create something that showcased her spirit and iconic image.

The group of skilled artists will begin working on it immediately in order to ensure that everything is executed with care while keeping her legacy in mind.

