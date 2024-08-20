When Calls the Heart Star Mamie Laverock's Family Gives Health Update Post Her Hospitalization; See Here

Mamie Laverock is safe and sound after that tragic balcony fall that made her viral. The When Calls the Heart star’s family revealed the wonderful news on their Facebook account on Monday that Mamie is finally home after three months of the accident.

“Dreams do come true. Welcome Home Mamie,” the post read.

They posted pictures of her cheerful welcome with rain balloons and a home-baked rainbow cake with a Home Sweet Home tag. They also found out that though still in critical condition with serious injuries, she will be taken home to be taken care of from now on.

In May this year, the actress was hospitalized after a tragic fall from a five stories balcony for unknown reasons. The injuries were severe, and she even stated that they were life-threatening and left her body shattered. She has been through several major surgeries and has been on life support since then. Details regarding the loss and dismay her family has encountered during this extremely difficult period were outlined, and a GoFundMe page was created to help raise money for her continuous medical treatment.

“She sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support,” the GoFundMe page devoted to her care explained. “We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time.”

Mamie’s mother Nicole Rockmann has vowed to take action against the hospital as she stated in a June interview with the Los Angeles Times that she is going to sue the hospital. “We have a case,” she said, stressing that all they are concerned with is Mamie’s health, her desire to live, and her spirit.

“All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she’s alive and that she’s fighting and that she’s strong.”

On a much happier note, earlier in the month, Mamie walked for the first time after the terrible accident, which is a very encouraging sign on her path to getting better.

When Mamie got to those first steps, she stated feeling very weird and very wobbly as she required the services of a walker to get around.

Mamie, a star of Hallmark, who is most famous for When Calls the Heart, has had her co-stars stand up for her. Erin Krakow; one of her co-stars, conveyed the same worry in June. “We’ve been in touch and we are wishing her all the best,” the 39-year-old said adding, “She’s such a great girl and I hope it’s just the speediest recovery.”

