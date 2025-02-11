Where to Watch Scamanda and How Many Episodes Does the Series Have? Learn Here

Scamanda is one of the most highly acclaimed documentaries that has captured widespread attention. The show follows the story of Amanda Riley, a woman who pretended to be battling stage 3 lymphoma to gain public sympathy and financial donations.

Riley was known for sharing every detail of her supposed illness online in an effort to attract attention and solicit contributions.

The documentary consists of four episodes, with the first premiering on ABC on January 30, 2025. The second episode was released on February 6, 2025.

The first episode is titled Perfect Wife, Perfect Life, while the second is called All About Amanda. The remaining two episodes are The Wheels of Justice and Catch Me If You Cancer.

Here is the release schedule for the final episodes:

Season 1, Episode 3 – Stage 3: The Wheels of Justice premieres on February 13, 2025.

Season 1, Episode 4 – Stage 4: Catch Me If You Cancer premieres on February 20, 2025.

If you missed the premiere of these highly compelling episodes, you can watch them later on Hulu . All episodes will be available one day after their initial broadcast.

Many people donated their hard-earned money to support Amanda Riley in what they believed was her battle with cancer. However, her entire scheme was exposed when an investigative journalist received a tip about her scams and deceit.

The documentary is based on a podcast of the same name. It features interviews with people who were close to Amanda Riley and became victims of her fraud. These individuals genuinely believed she had cancer and supported her both emotionally and financially.

For those unfamiliar with the case, Amanda Riley carried out her scam for nearly eight years, convincing people that she was suffering from a life-threatening illness.