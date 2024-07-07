‘I Have A Story I Still Want To Tell’: The Vampire Diaries Co-Creator Julie Plec Hints At Potential Spin-Off

The Vampire Diaries universe may expand!

Julie Plec, co-creator of the hit show, has identified potential for new stories in the universe and hopes to get Warner Bros. Studio’s approval to pursue her ideas. Plec created the supernatural teen drama alongside Kevin Williamson based on L. J. Smith's book series. The show’s success amongst young fans was through the roof, especially on streaming platforms!

Julie Plec hints at potential Vampire Diaries spin-off

During an interview with Screen Rant, the co-creator of the CW original series opened up about the show’s prospects. "100%. Yeah, I have a story I still want to tell," she said. Plec added that she’s aware that book fans are rooting for more stories from that universe.

“I'm sure Warner Bros. has plenty of stories they want to tell. So, the hope is they'll give me the opportunity to do it again. So, we'll see," she added.

The show’s pilot episode drew the largest audience for any series premiere on The CW in 2006. It has also received several nominations and awards, including the Teen Choice Awards, People's Choice Awards, and Saturn Awards.

What’s Vampire Diaries about?

The story is set in the fictional small town of Mystic Falls, Virginia, and centers around the love triangle between Elina Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) and Vampire brothers Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder).

Advertisement

The show garnered a fan base for its intriguing story arc and charming characters. Elina falls in love with Stefan in her human form. Still, after learning about his real identity and transitioning into a Vampire, her compatibility with Damon evolves from friendship to love.

The well-rounded side characters, unexpected deaths, and fantasy-driven plotlines are some factors that drew audiences into the world of Vampires and Werewolves.

The show’s official synopsis reads, “The lives, loves, dangers and disasters in the town, Mystic Falls, Virginia. Creatures of unspeakable horror lurk beneath this town as a teenage girl is suddenly torn between two vampire brothers.”

Although the show’s future is still unknown, Plec gave its fans hope with her optimistic claims about its potential for new stories. While we await any updates on the potential spin-off, you can rewatch the show currently streaming on Amazon Prime.