White Lotus’ Aimee Lou Wood Subtly Mocks Gal Gadot’s ‘Bad Acting’ in Snow White Amid Backlash

Aimee Lou Wood secretly shaded Gal Gadot's acting in the latest controversial live-action movie, Snow White. The White Lotus actress liked a video that criticised the Israeli actress's work in the film.

The post called out her "bad acting" and also expressed empathy for crew members who worked with her and had to waste their time and potential.

The Daily Mail reported that a Reddit post discussed Wood liking the post criticizing Gadot. The latter rose to fame after appearing in the 2017 film Wonder Woman. She went on to do other projects like Fast & Furious, Death on the Nile, and Red Notice.

The live-action Disney adaptation has been receiving backlash over being too "woke." The outlet claimed that the studio has "zero faith" in the woke adaptation of the classic film. Rachel Zegler, who played the titular Disney princess, received significant backlash for her disrespectful remarks on the original movie.

The remake was adapted from the 1937 classic Snow White movie and was made with a USD 270 million budget. But it didn't even reach near the $200 million mark at the box office amid the controversies.

The film's screening was moved to a remote castle in Spain to avoid further backlash ahead of the global premiere. Moreover, the rumored feud between lead actresses Zegler and Gadot added fuel to the fire.

As for Wood, she's been creating buzz over an alleged feud with her White Lotus co-star Walton Goggins. According to the outlet, the duo unfollowed each other and possibly blocked each other on social media.

Both have been sharing behind-the-scenes clips and pictures and tagging every cast member involved. However, neither Wood nor Goggins mentioned the other in their posts and stories. In the HBO series, the duo played a couple, Chelsea (Wood) and Rick (Goggins), who traveled to Thailand for a vacation.