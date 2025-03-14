Millie Bobby Brown’s Compliment Has Mormon Wives Stars’ Blushing’; Stranger Things’ Actress Gets Invited to Hang Out

Millie Bobby Brown appeared on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast and bragged about her obsession with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. She told host Alex Cooper that the reality show has been her guilty pleasure. "I just finished [the first season], and I'm obsessed," she added.

MomTok members were quick to react to the Stranger Things actress's compliment and shared their responses on social media. Taylor Frankie Paul reposted the clip on her Instagram story, writing, "Stop, we're blushing."

Meanwhile, Jessi Ngatikaura took to her social media to react to Brown's comments. The reality show stars have already started planning a hangout session with the Enola Holmes actress, sending her an open invitation on Instagram.

Mayci Neeley said Brown's interest in the reality show meant they could be best friends. Meanwhile, Mikayla Matthews tagged the actress on her Instagram story and asked, "So when are we hanging [out]?"

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is a Hulu reality show that revolves around a group of Mormon moms who are TikTok influencers. Also known as MomTok, the group deals with a 'soft swinging' scandal that disrupts their friendships while navigating other personal and professional challenges.

The expected interaction between Brown and the MomTok members came shortly after Hulu dropped the teaser for the highly anticipated second season. The teaser of season 2, which is set to premiere in May, was packed with drama and gave a glimpse of a new MomTok member joining.

While the first season dealt with the 'soft swinging' scandal, the second one will likely explore the group's dynamic with the new joinee in the mix. It will also explore the ongoing drama between the women and Whitney Leavitt and hopefully give an update on Jen Affleck and her husband Zac's relationship.