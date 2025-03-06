Millie Bobby Brown's Real Name Isn't What You Think? Stranger Things Actress REVEALS Hilarious Reason She Changed It

Millie Bobby Brown recently revealed a surprising fact about her name, sharing that her actual middle name is not Bobby. The Electric State star told her fans the reason behind changing her name.

Speaking with BuzzFeed UK, the Stranger Things actress said she changed her middle name after she started acting, just for fun. She revealed that she had never shared this information with the public before.

Millie revealed that her middle name is not 'Bobby' but actually 'Bonnie'. She said, "I've never told anyone that. You heard it here first!"

This announcement even surprised her, The Electric State, co-star Chris Pratt. Brown said she changed her name when she started acting just for "s–ts and giggles."

Brown gained superstardom at a very young age when she began playing the role of Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things in 2016. Recently, she expressed how emotional saying goodbye to the show was as they finished filming the final season.

Brown told Entertainment Tonight, "Ten years of my life... I started when I was 10 years old. My whole life has been dedicated to the show. My career was built on the show," adding, "It's really hard to process. It took me a while to kind of get over all of it because it just really is an emotional goodbye."

Her surname "Bobby" seems to be a reference to her dad, Robert Bobby Brown. Nevertheless, this isn't the only surname she's changed.

Back in August 2024 when she married Jake Bongiovi, she confirmed that she had adopted his surname. Later, Brown, 21, posted a behind-the-scenes image of Stranger Things Season 5, including a blackboard that read 'Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi.'

Meanwhile, fans can watch Millie Bobby Brown on their screens as she returns to Netflix on 14 March 2025 with The Electric State, a science fiction adventure comedy-drama helmed by Avengers directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. The film boasts a stellar ensemble including Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Anthony Mackie, and more.