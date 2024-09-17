Who Are Pete Davidson's Parents? Everything to Know About Amy Waters and Scott Davidson

Scott Matthew Davidson was a New York City firefighter who tragically lost his life during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Born and raised in Staten Island, Scott joined the New York Fire Department in 1994 and worked with Ladder Company 118. Before his firefighting career, he earned a bachelor's degree in history from the College of Staten Island, where he also captained the school's basketball team. He was a devoted father, an athlete, and a teacher. His death had a profound impact on Pete, who was just 7 years old at the time, and his younger sister, Casey, who was only 4.

The loss of Scott not only left a void in Pete's life but also became a pivotal aspect of his identity and career. His mother's recollections describe a young Pete who struggled deeply with the trauma, acting out in school and, at one point, pulling out his hair. Pete found solace in comedy, which became an outlet for his grief and a way to connect with others over shared pain. His father's memory has since become a central theme in Pete's work, serving as an emotional anchor in his storytelling.

Davidson Lived with Amy as an Adult

After Scott's death, Pete was raised by his mother, Amy Waters Davidson. Amy gave birth to Pete in 1993 and has been a constant presence in his life, both personally and professionally. After Pete's father passed away, Amy faced the challenge of raising two young children on her own. Despite the difficulties, she became a supportive figure in Pete's budding comedy career. In his early years, Amy would drive him to comedy clubs in Manhattan and still attends many of his shows today.

The bond between Pete and Amy was strong enough that even into his adult years, Pete lived with his mother. In 2019, he bought a $1.3 million home in Staten Island for them to share, where they lived as "roommates." This unique arrangement was often a topic in Pete's comedy routines, including jokes about living in his mom's basement. It wasn't until 2021 that Pete moved out and bought his own place, signaling a new chapter in their relationship. Despite moving out, Pete remains very close to his mother, often referencing her in his work.

Davidson and Amy Have Appeared Together on Screen

Amy Waters isn't a professional entertainer, but she has made appearances on screen with her son. In 2019, she joined Pete on "Saturday Night Live's" Weekend Update segment for a Mother's Day episode. During the segment, Pete humorously discussed their living situation, quipping about their life together and making jokes about setting her up with Jon Hamm. It was a lighthearted moment that showcased their close relationship and Amy's willingness to be part of Pete's world.

Amy has also appeared in other media with Pete, including a 2023 Smartwater commercial where they share a comically fancy meal prepared by a personal chef. Despite her lack of a professional background in entertainment, Amy is clearly comfortable in front of the camera, adding a layer of authenticity to Pete's public persona. Their on-screen collaborations have given fans a glimpse into their warm and supportive dynamic.

Davidson Continues to Honor His Dad's Memory

Pete has found various ways to keep his father's memory alive. His body is adorned with tattoos dedicated to Scott, including a kneeling firefighter, the firefighter's prayer, and Scott's initials, SMD. The number 11 is tattooed behind Pete's ear, likely a reference to September 11. Through his tattoos, Pete carries his father's legacy with him, turning his body into a canvas that tells a story of loss and remembrance.

Each year, Pete and his family openly discuss how the loss has shaped them. In interviews, he has been candid about the emotional toll and how it propelled him into comedy. On the 15th anniversary of 9/11, Pete shared a heartfelt tribute to his father on social media, expressing both his grief and his enduring admiration. His relationship with his father's memory is complex, filled with moments of pain but also love and respect. This ongoing tribute extends to his comedy, where he uses humor as a way to process his grief and honor his father's bravery.

They Inspired Davidson's 2020 Film "The King of Staten Island"

In 2020, Pete co-wrote and starred in "The King of Staten Island," a semi-autobiographical film that drew heavily from his own life. Directed by Judd Apatow, the movie explores themes of loss, family, and the struggle to move forward after a devastating tragedy. Pete's character, Scott, grapples with the death of his firefighter father, mirroring Pete's real-life experiences. Through this film, Pete offered an intimate look at how his father's death shaped him, using humor and vulnerability to tell a deeply personal story.

"The King of Staten Island" was more than just a movie for Pete; it was a way to confront his past and begin to heal. He described it as a love letter to his mother, Amy, and a way to close a chapter of his life. The film resonated with audiences, many of whom found the raw portrayal of grief and healing relatable. It also served as a testament to the influence his parents have had on his life and career, encapsulating the mix of humor and heartache that defines much of Pete's work.

Edie Falco Will Play Davidson's Mom in His New Series "Bupkis"

Pete's family life continues to inspire his creative projects. In 2023, he released "Bupkis," a semi-autobiographical series on Peacock. Edie Falco, known for her roles in "The Sopranos" and "Nurse Jackie," plays a character inspired by Amy Waters. The show offers a "heightened fictionalized version" of Pete's life, blending real-life elements with fictional storytelling. Joe Pesci also stars as Pete's grandfather, adding another layer to the show's exploration of family dynamics.

"Bupkis" has been compared to Larry David's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" for its unfiltered, R-rated comedy. The series provides an opportunity for Pete to further explore his relationship with his mother and the impact of his father's death in a comedic yet poignant way. By casting actors like Falco and Pesci, the show brings a fresh perspective to Pete's story, while still maintaining the essence of his unique family life.

Amy Often Shares Childhood Photos of Davidson on Instagram

Amy Waters Davidson often takes to Instagram to share glimpses of Pete's childhood. On his 29th birthday, she posted a series of nostalgic photos, showcasing moments from Pete's early years, from playing guitar to riding in a wagon. These posts not only highlight her pride in Pete but also offer fans a rare look at the comedian's life before fame.

Her social media presence is a testament to her enduring support for Pete and his sister Casey. By sharing these memories, Amy continues to celebrate her family's journey, honoring both the joyful and challenging times. It’s clear that Amy's influence extends beyond her private support; she's an integral part of Pete's public life, providing a sense of grounding amidst his rapid rise to fame.

Pete Davidson's journey from a teenager in Staten Island to a comedy star has been significantly shaped by his parents. His father's tragic death and his mother's unwavering support have influenced his life and career, making them central figures in his narrative. Through comedy, film, and television, Pete has found ways to honor his father's legacy and celebrate the close bond he shares with his mother. As he continues to tell his story through projects like "Bupkis" and "The King of Staten Island," it's clear that the impact of Scott and Amy Davidson will remain a key part of who Pete is, both as a person and a performer.

