Who Are Snoop Dogg's Kids? Exploring Rapper's Family Life

Snoop Dogg is a household name, known for his legendary career as a rapper, entrepreneur, and TV personality. The Drop It Like It's Hot artist, however, is also a father of four children.

His family life has always been an important part of his identity, and he’s shown a glimpse of it to the public in his E! reality show Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood. Below, we take a closer look at Snoop's four kids: Corde, Cordell, Cori, and Julian.

All about Snoop Dogg's kids

1. Corde Broadus, 30

Corde Broadus, born in August 1994, is Snoop Dogg's first child with his wife, Shante Broadus. Like his father, Corde pursued a career in music and performed under the name Kalvin Love. He also became a grandfather in 2012, when he had a son named Zion with his ex-girlfriend, Jessica Kyzer.

In addition to Zion, Corde shares two more children with his longtime girlfriend, Soraya Love: son Leo and daughter Elleven Love. Tragically, in 2019, Corde’s son, Kai Love, passed away just 10 days after birth.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Corde wrote on Instagram, “My son did all he needed to do in his 10 days here on earth. He has now graduated and continuing to do work.” He also shared that the feeling of Kai’s passing would remain with him forever.

2. Cordell Broadus, 27

Cordell Broadus, born on February 21, 1997, is Snoop Dogg and Shante’s second son. Cordell was a standout athlete, playing football in high school before continuing his career at UCLA. However, his time as a college football player was short-lived, as he quit the team in August 2015 to follow his passion for film and creative work.

Advertisement

Cordell’s decision to leave football to focus on film was supported by his family. UCLA Coach Jim Mora praised Cordell, saying, “Cordell is an amazing young man with many talents, and we wish him nothing but the best.”

He went on to pursue a career in entertainment, starring in a small role in the 2012 comedy Mac and Devin Go to High School, alongside his father and Wiz Khalifa.

In addition to acting, Cordell has ventured into the world of filmmaking, founding his production company, Film School Productions. His latest project, a documentary titled Son of Kings, will explore his family’s legacy and the journey of a Black man in America.

Cordell also has his own record label, Real Queen Sound, and has made waves in the NFT space, working with companies like The Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Cordell is a father of two, sharing a daughter, Cordoba, born on March 24, 2019, and a second daughter, Chateau, born on March 10, 2021, with his girlfriend, Phia Barragan.

Advertisement

3. Julian Corrie Broadus, 26

Julian Corrie Broadus, born on June 18, 1998, is the son of Snoop Dogg and Laurie Helmond. Although Julian has stayed out of the spotlight compared to his siblings, he has found his own path in the tech world. Julian works as the executive director of promotions for Voxel X Network, a company involved in NFTs and the gaming industry.

In 2018, Julian supported his father at Snoop’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Earlier that year, Julian shared a throwback photo on Instagram of himself with his dad from when he was a baby, writing, "Paved the way so I can do anything I wanted."

4. Cori Broadus, 25

Cori Broadus, born on June 22, 1999, is Snoop Dogg’s only daughter. Cori, like her brothers, is making her mark in the entertainment industry, pursuing a career in music under the stage name Choc.

She has also ventured into business, co-owning Choc Factory, a company that sells beauty products like lip gloss and body oils. She runs the business with her boyfriend, Wayne Duece.

Advertisement

Cori’s journey hasn’t been easy. At the age of 6, she was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disorder that affects the body’s immune system. In 2022, Cori opened up about her health struggles, revealing that she stopped taking medication and now uses natural remedies like herbs, sea moss, and teas. She credits these holistic practices for her improved health.

In 2022, Snoop and Shante released The Broadus Collection, a line of scarves and headwraps inspired by Cori’s battle with lupus. The family’s support was evident as they all wore scarves to make Cori feel less alone in her struggle.

In January 2024, Cori revealed she had suffered a stroke, sharing the news on her Instagram Stories. "I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me. Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this?" she wrote before updating her followers that she was doing better after spending a week in the hospital.

ALSO READ: ‘He Didn’t Thank Me’: Sharon Stone Criticizes Sam Raimi’s Lack Of Loyalty After The Quick And The Dead