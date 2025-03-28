Did The Handmaid’s Tale Staffer Take Home Elisabeth Moss’ Custom Underwear? Actress Reveals Surprising Story

Elisabeth Moss opened up about how a staffer from the sets of The Handmaid’s Tale took home her custom underwear after the filming wrapped. In conversation with Jimmy Kimmel on his show, the actress recalled that a list of items was mailed to the cast and crew members that were available to take home after the shooting was completed.

While sitting down with the former Oscar host, the actress stated that initially she had marked “dibs” on every item on the list, but one thing she wanted was Offred’s underwear that she had worn in the show.

Elaborating on the statements, Moss stated, "In a very mature way, I wrote back 'dibs' and then proceeded to say everything I wanted. There was one thing I wanted, which was Offred’s underwear on set that I wore. That was specially designed. And someone told me that someone already asked for it."

Reacting to the actress’ revelation, Kimmel was surprised that a random staffer on the sets of the show would take home her underwear and keep it in the storage for a few days as a souvenir. Moss too playfully claimed that she hopes that her underpants in storage are the “best-case scenario.”

The talk show host continued to look at the actress in disbelief and quipped to say, "What kind of a crazy thing is that to say? Oh, my god, I hope it's a woman. Someone made a formal request for your underwear, like in writing, in an email that they shared with other people. We need to know who that person is."

Advertisement

However, Elisabeth Moss affirmed that she will find out who took the precious item from the sets and will report it back to Jimmy Kimmel.