Who Has Sean Diddy Combs’s Attorney Represented Before? From Chris Brown to Michael Jackson

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Star attorney Mark Geragos is expected to take a main role in Sean Diddy Combs's defense team! He's currently associated with the case as a legal advisor, while his daughter, Teny Geragos, is already part of the rapper's legal team.

Page Six has reported that Comb's team is planning to file paperwork allowing Mark to appear in court on behalf of the disgraced music mogul. Mark is a prolific attorney who's worked with high-profile clients such as Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, Hunter Biden, the Menendez brothers, and Roger Clinton.

Combs has been facing multiple federal charges, including s*xual assault, racketeering conspiracy, s*x trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The rapper, who's currently incarcerated, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His defense is being led by Marc Agnifilo, who's one of the six attorneys assigned to the case. However, Anthony Ricco quit the case in March after a reported discussion with Agnifilo.

As for Mark Geragos, it's unclear whether he'd be a replacement for Ricco or have some other specific role. Early signs suggest that the defense attorneys will argue over the lack of evidence of the rapper's alleged "freak offs."

In the indictment, they argue that there's "no evidence that anyone [involved] is incapacitated or under the influence of drugs or excessive alcohol consumption." They also stressed the lack of evidence to prove the s*x trafficking charges.

In another court filing, the defense team claimed that no White person has ever been the target of prosecution similar to Combs's. This claim hints that they might use racial discrimination as another defense argument.

Comb's trial is set to begin on May 5.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

