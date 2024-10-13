Who Is Brantley Gilbert’s Wife, Amber Cochran? All About Her As She Gives Birth In Middle Of Husband's Concert

Country rock star Brantley Gilbert and his wife Amber Cochran Gilbert recently welcomed their third child together in the most unconventional situation. The musician took to Instagram to reveal that his wife gave birth to a son in the middle of one of his Mississippi concerts.

Gilbert shared a video on Instagram to reveal that Amber went into labor while he was performing at Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo for his Off The Rails tour. He recalled being pulled aside for a backstage emergency shortly after his set began.

In the clip, the singer could be seen rushing offstage and leaving the concert venue after being informed about the situation. According to People Magazine, Gilbert's spokesperson later confirmed that the musician went to be by his wife's side as she went into labor.

The couple welcomed a son, their third child together, and "briefly called their families" to share the news. Gilbert eventually went back onstage to continue with the concert.

All you need to know about Brantley Gilbert's wife, Amber Cochran Gilbert

Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran Gilbert were high school sweethearts who reconnected and got engaged in October 2014. The duo tied the knot in June 2015 and became proud parents to Braylen and Barrett before welcoming their third child, whose name is yet to disclosed.

During Gilbert and Amber's engagement, the singer revealed that his partner was a teacher by profession. "[She] teaches schools about a mile up the road from my house and it’s an awesome thing,” he said during an appearance on The Bobby Jones Show.

According to Amber's official website, she holds a Bachelor's Degree in Middle Grade Education from University of Georgia and a Masters Degree in Family Counseling from Liberty University.

While she eventually moved away from her traditional teaching role, Amber writes in her website that she loved being an educator and misses the classroom, the students and the profession as a whole.

Amber also mentions that having own children helped her understand the responsibility of teachers in a different light. "Being on the other side of the parent-teacher relationship I can fully appreciate what a truly amazing profession it is," she says.

In her website, Amber calls herself a country girl "deep down into my bones." She also reveals that she loves to dress up on special occasions but prefers to live in athleisure. She goes on to say she was "a pageant girl" but have now turned into an athlete.

She is also slightly addicted to shoes and cooking networks. Additionally, Amber loves to cook for her friends and family and says, "my kitchen is the heart of my home."

Amber often shares her workout videos on Instagram. As per People, she also returned to teaching in 2023 with Arc Learning Academy, a homeschool group she founded in Jefferson, Georgia.

More about Brantley Gilbert's video announcing birth of third child

Brantley Gilbert and Amber first opened up about expecting a third child in May. The couple shared a joint Instagram post with a photo of themselves holding a snap of an ultrasound of their third baby with a caption that read, "How’s this for a Mother’s Day?"

In the clip shared by Gilbert about the arrival of their newborn son, the country star can be seen having a conversation with his mother. He is then heard sharing the joyful saying, "You got a new grandbaby.”

"I got a new grandbaby? I do?" Gilbert's mom is heard exclaiming in response. The snippet also shows black-and-white clips of Gilbert holding the hands of his newborn baby. His mother can also be heard asking about Amber in the call.

"She’s amazing. She’s absolutely amazing," the Halfway to Heaven creator replies. He then tells his mom that we would "finish the show” and FaceTime her after.

The clip also shows Gilbert returning to stage and telling the audience "we got a baby" before displaying a few more additional photos of the birth and a wholesome moment hugging his bandmates on stage.

In the caption of his announcement, Gilbert shared his experience as "the craziest night of my life." He also showered praises on his wife and wrote that he will never forget "watching such an amazing woman do such an amazing thing."

The musician thanked his road family and Brittany Thornton for helping bring their son into the world and Tupelo for their love and support. He concluded his post by thanking Amber Gilbert for "letting me love you and showing me EXACTLY how incredibly strong a woman can be."

