Who Was Denise Alexander? All About General Hospital Star As She Passes Away at 85

Denise Alexander, who was a long-time soap-opera star of ABC's General Hospital, died on Sunday at her home in Burbank, California. She was 85 years old. She is perhaps most recognizable for having played Dr. Lesley Webber from 1973 to 1984 and reprising the role various times since then.

According to Variety, she passed away on March 5, but it was only in May that her death was made public by the executive producer of the show. He stated that she had left a permanent mark on daytime television and was a key figure in the history of the show.

Renowned for her soap opera roles, she made a mark in daytime television. Alexander, born in 1939, started performing as a child on the radio and enjoyed a successful career on television spanning several decades. She and her family moved to Los Angeles later. She continued working on the radio and television there.

Alexander did a series of radio soap operas prior to television, where she made her first on-screen soap appearance in 1960. In the mid-1960s, she became a member of the cast of Days of Our Lives as Susan Hunter Martin. Though she initially rejected the role so she could concentrate on her education, she eventually took the role and remained with the series through 1973.

Following a contract dispute with NBC, she departed the soap and was soon signed by ABC to join another show, General Hospital. Her new role, Lesley Webber, became a focal point on the medical drama and was a key player in a storyline that increased the popularity of the show. She was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 1976.

Alexander departed General Hospital in 1984 over another contract disagreement. Viewers were angered when the show killed off her character, even going so far as to stage protests. She reprised her role as Webber in 1996, when it was discovered her character had not died after all. She sporadically appeared until 2021. She was also an accomplished photographer outside of the acting world.

General Hospital showrunner Frank Valentini wrote on X, "I am so very sorry to hear of Denise Alexander’s passing. She broke barriers on-screen and off, portraying Dr. Lesley Webber - one of the first female doctors on Daytime Television - for nearly five decades."

Valentini added, "It meant so much to have her reprise her role in recent years, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with her. On behalf of the entire General Hospital family, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to her family, friends, and longtime fans. May she rest in peace."

Denise Alexander was predeceased by her husband, Richard A. Colla, who passed away in 2021.

