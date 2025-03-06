General Hospital March 6, 2025 Recap: Lulu Goes to Carly for Advice, James Faces Medical Emergency and Sonny Argues With Tracy

Tensions flared in today's episode of General Hospital as Lulu grappled with a fundamental conundrum. With the dynamite information at her disposal on Brook Lynn and Dante's illicit child, Gio, she deliberated how to proceed.

She took Carly into confidence, who became the voice of reason they both so badly needed. Carly warned Lulu how devastating the fallout could be if she did not proceed with caution.

It is to be noted that Carly was the one who paid Brook Lynn to steal Dante away from Lulu while they were young adults. Looping Carly into the secret baby situation makes for a bittersweet full-circle moment.

Though Carly has her own can full of worms, she wants Lulu to not expose the information. Meanwhile, previously, Lulu had subtly grilled Cody, pressing him for all the details of Dante's relationship with Brook Lynn during the summer camp.

At the same time, Sonny and Tracy found themselves at loggerheads. Never one to step down, however, the two strong characters went head-to-head setting a drama-filled tone for the latest episode.

The official description of today's episode reads, "Sonny and Tracy get into a heated exchange; Lulu contemplates what to do next; a friendship blossoms between Willow and Isaiah; Elizabeth and Drew meet up; Alexis makes her way to the Wyndemere castle."

The episode also features Felicia taking James to the hospital when he faced a medical crisis. Isaiah and Willow quickly step in to deal with the emergency.

Meanwhile, Willow discovers a surprising bond with Isaiah elsewhere, while Elizabeth has an intense meeting with Drew. At Wyndemere, Alexis was called, leaving her to contend with a dire situation, as she buckled up to remain strong.

However, James' visit might be more than a typical trip to the hospital—his experience overhearing confidential conversations might lead to another bombshell discovery. With all these secrets circulating in Port Charles, it won't be long before one—or all—of them blow.

Tune in to General Hospital on ABC to find out how the drama plays out!