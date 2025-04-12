Days of Our Lives April 11 Episode Recap: Sami Unpacks Her Traumas, Viven Makes Surprise Entrance

On Friday's Days of Our Lives episode, Sami and Johnny had a heart-wrenching conversation revealing the harrowing traumas of her past. Meanwhile, Rex's suspicions of Kate intensified, and Vivian returned with nothing but murder on her mind.

Sami spoke with Johnny in an emotional moment at EJ's bedside in the hospital, where EJ remains in a coma. After Johnny questioned how she could still love EJ given his past behavior, Sami opened up about decades of suppressed trauma—including being r-ped as a teenager by Alan Harris—and how those experiences shaped her relationships.

Advertisement

She tearfully confessed and owned up to her own history of mistakes, including her abusive relationship with Austin. As she unpacked her intense sexual traumas, Johnny grew emotional. He apologized for what EJ had done to her, but she quickly reassured him that none of it was his fault. She expressed that she loved EJ more than ever and was deeply grateful for Johnny.

Sami and Johnny embraced after she bared her soul, with a comatose EJ lying silently beside them.

Meanwhile, Rex grew increasingly suspicious after discovering a gun in Kate’s desk. When Roman showed up, Rex voiced his concerns, wondering if Kate might have been the one who shot EJ. Roman scoffed at the suggestion, but the tension between them lingered.

In a dramatic twist, Vivian arrived at the Kiriakis mansion, demanding that Philip keep his end of the bargain and eliminate Xander. She warned him of dire consequences if he failed to comply. Kate wanted no part in Vivian’s games, but Vivian left the pair with a chilling ultimatum: kill Xander, or else.

Advertisement

As secrets unraveled and vendettas escalated, the April 11 episode of Days of Our Lives delivered an intensely dramatic ride. Catch the latest episodes on Peacock!

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Sami Push Belle Too Far?