Who Was Doug Sheehan? Exploring His Acting Career As Actor Passes Away At 75

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Doug Sheehan, who starred in the General Hospital drama as a vet, has passed away at the age of 75. He was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 1982 for his portrayal.

Sheehan’s death was announced by Kane Funeral Home of Wyoming, saying that he died peacefully at his home on the morning of June 29, 2024. Funeral arrangements are being made currently by Kane Funeral Home. No cause of death is given.

Who was Doug Sheehan?

Coming from Santa Monica, California, in 1949, Doug Sheehan started his career as an actor in the year 1978 with Charlie’s Angels. In 1979, he played Joe Kelly, an attorney-at-law character on General Hospital, which was to become a breakout performance for him.

Sheehan had been part of the cast until 1982 and was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role in a Daytime Drama Series that same year.

Sheehan was married to Cate Abert from 1981 until his death. He passed away at the age of 75.

The Wyoming-based Kane Funeral Home stated that Doug Sheehan has been resting "peacefully at his home on Saturday morning, June 29, 2024, with his loving wife at his side. Services are pending at this time. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements."

Looking back at Doug Sheehan's life and career

In addition, he joined Knots Landing, which was Dallas’ spin-off as reporter Ben Gibson and Valene Ewing’s (Joan Van Ark) second husband before leaving it after five years. He then appeared as stockbroker Brian Harper on NBC’s two-season long series Day by Day with Linda Kelsey and Christopher Daniel Barnes.

Sheehan's other TV credits include MacGyver, Diagnosis Murder, Columbo, Cheers, and Clueless (TV series). He also appeared in two episodes as Edward Spellman in the classic Sabrina The Teenage Witch series in 1999.

Some films observed him as well, such as the comedy film 10 released in 1979, and Victor/Victoria which was done in 1982, while Cops & Roberts went up three years later in 1995. He has also starred in TV movies such as A Mom for Christmas, Crash: The Mystery of Flight 1501, and more.

