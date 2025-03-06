Bhad Bhabie’s Boyfriend Le Vaughn Shot at Club Amid Alabama Barker Feud; Here’s What We Know So Far

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to gun violence.

Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend Le Vaughn, has allegedly been shot at a Los Angeles strip club. Vaughn has recently been at the epicenter of Bhabie's infamous feud with Kourtney Kardashian's step-daughter Alabama Barker.

TMZ reported that the shooting took place inside Sam's Hofbrau when an argument erupted between two groups. The fight escalated, and shots were fired inside the club. The violence then continued outside, where further shots were exchanged.

Two individuals were hurt in the shooting, one of whom was Vaughn, who was reportedly shot in the hand, while the other unidentified person took a hit on his shoulder. Both of them received treatment at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The police officials revealed that the suspects escaped in a white G-Wagon. Efforts to get Bhad Bhabie to comment on the incident have been unsuccessful.

The shooting case occurred during a heated dispute between the rapper and Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama. In December 2024, Bhabie alleged that Barker was trying to steal Vaughn away from her. Barker defended herself by alleging that Vaughn had been texting her for more than a year and had actually confessed his love.

The feud soon turned into diss tracks against each other. Most recently, Bhabie dissed Barker by firing a diss track titled Mrs. Whitman, dragging in Kanye West and the Kardashian clan.

However, West cleared the air saying he had no involvement in it whatsoever. He said, "I'm not in the middle of none of this AI beef; people throwing my voice on things—the whole Carnival sample. I just talked to Travis Barker; I would never be in the middle. I don't even know what's going on."

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn have also had an on-again, off-again romance since they started dating in 2020. They share a baby daughter whom they welcomed in March 2024.