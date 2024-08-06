Why Big Sean Hasn't Tied the Knot With His Long-Term Partner Jhené Aiko Yet? Says They're 'Finding the Right Navigation'

Rapper Big Sean reveals what has been keeping him from locking things down with his longtime girlfriend and fellow musician, Jhené Aiko. While appearing on the Out of Context podcast, the My Last singer divulged some details from his personal life to the host, Charlamagne tha God, revealing that “there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.”

On the podcast, Sean admitted that the decision to marry is, aptly, a “very personal” matter. “But just like to be real with you, just like any people who have dealt with love, we’ve had our ups and downs... And I think it’s still finding the right navigation through it all,” he profoundly said in the confessional. He then spoke on how marriage symbolized the “best relationship” to him, but with all the ups and downs they have faced in the relationship, it will still take some time to navigate through the prospect of tying the knot.

Since the formation of the hip-hop duo Twenty88, the two have had an on-again, off-again relationship until they went steady and welcomed their first child a year ago. In Sean’s words, the idea of marriage being something that should inevitably be part of the long-term goal is mostly fear-based, and now with the divorce rates “high” in America, the two have been taking their time to understand if they want to commit to the decision.

Despite the hesitation, Sean revealed that the question of marriage isn’t completely off the table. “I would like to, and I don’t like putting our personal business out there like that either, but there’s a lot of work that needs to be done,” he said in the podcast.

Aiko was previously married to producer Dot da Genius, but the two headed for a separation in 2016, the same time as the romance between her and Sean blossomed. Aiko filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Sean was previously dating Naya Rivera, the Glee star, who tragically passed away in a drowning incident. He had proposed to her until the latter called things off back in 2014. The rapper then began a relationship with megastar Ariana Grande, which ultimately fell through.

