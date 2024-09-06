Why Is Shannon Beador Getting Sued By Ex John Janssen? RHOC Star Addresses Lawsuit

All seems not well with The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Storms Beador, who has found herself stuck in a legal mess alongside her ex-partner John Janssen. In the September 5 episode of RHOC, Beador said that it was her deadline to settle with John before he sued her for $75,000, which he claimed was a loan.

She further revealed that she countered on her behalf and offered half the entire sum, but Janssen would not accept it. As per PEOPLE, she broke down in tears as she narrated the incident.

“I just feel like it’s extortion,” Shannon said since her former partner recently sold his share of his insurance company and didn’t need her money. She claimed that since everyone thinks of John as the good guy, this legal step is a move to make Shannon look like she's the wrong one.

On the other hand, In a statement to PEOPLE, John claimed he was "generous throughout" his relationship with Shannon. He further stated that this $75,000 loan was a sum Shannon knew she had to repay.

"I never wished to pursue legal action, but after exhausting every effort to have Shannon return the money, she forced the matter to be sent to court," John added.

He also added that his sole agenda was to finalize the last remaining item: the money preventing the former couple from fully closing this chapter so everyone could move on with their respective lives.

Later in the episode, Alexis Bellino, now engaged to John, sat down with Heather Dubrow and contemplated whether she should talk to Shannon about this ongoing issue. While Heather advised her not to do so, Bellino said she didn’t know what else to do.

“I get that Shannon feels uncomfortable,” she said. “I just want to say what we want to say, put it to rest, and move forward. But I don't think that is ever going to happen," she added in disappointment.

Shannon was in an on-and-off relationship with John Janssen since they started dating in 2019. The couple's romance was highlighted on RHOC. After the show, they finally broke up in late 2022 due to several unrepairable issues.

As of now, John has found love again in Alexis Bellino. Who he claimed to have met through mutual friends, according to Bravo. Long before dating Alexis and Shannon, John was married once to his ex-wife for 18 years. The two finalized their divorce in 2011.

