Why Was Henry Cavill Replaced by David Corenswet in Superman? Everything We Know About DC Actor’s Exit from Film Franchise

DC’s Superman is one of the most anticipated films of the year. While the teasers, trailer and additional clips are lauded by the audience, what they miss is the presence of Henry Cavill in the film.

For almost a decade, the actor held on to the character of the superhero and became a fan favorite in the process. Cavill’s stance and performance in the previous DC movies have been critically acclaimed, and yet, despite the actor presenting his best self onscreen, he was replaced by David Corenswet.

This big change was brought in after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DC studios. Many ongoing projects in production were either scrapped or delayed, including the cancelation of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3, Batgirl, and Cavill’s Superman.

Why did Henry Cavill not return as Superman?

Previously, in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Mission Impossible: Fallout star shared an update on his return to the film franchise. In 2021, the actor revealed, “As I always say, the cape is still in the closet.”

However, a year later, Cavill announced that he would not be returning to the movie, and David Corenswet was announced as the new Superman.

In his official statement on making an exit from the DC movie, Cavill shared, “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone.”

He further stated, “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.”

The actor concluded his message by penning, “My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all; onwards and upwards.”

Did James Gunn and Peter Safran want a younger Superman?

In December 2022, James Gunn took to his X account to reveal that the upcoming Superman movie will be based on the early life of the superhero, and hence, they replaced Henry Cavill, as the team wanted a younger-looking Superman.

However, while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Safran said that the film isn’t “an origin story.” He added that it will show an action hero “balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.”

Superman will be out in theaters on July 11.

