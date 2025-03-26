Why Will Patrick Schwarzenegger NOT Watch The White Lotus Season 3 Finale With Family? Actor Says, 'They're Crazy'

Patrick Schwarzenegger plans to watch the final outing of The White Lotus all alone. The reason is very simple: He fears his parents' reaction to the show’s most risqué edition to date.

Making an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actor from Midnight Sun, recently stated that he will watch the last two episodes from Season 3 of The White Lotus with his parents not in sight.

The topic surfaced when the show’s host, Barrymore, played the video of Patrick Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver, asking him about the episode he is most nervous for her to watch.

Maria Shriver then went on to add that she thinks her son might have been nervous over all of The White Lotus episodes, while also referring to his nude scene in the season opener. “You keep saying, ‘That’s not me; that’s a prosthetic,’” she mentioned.

Answering his mother, Patrick Schwarzenegger stated, “It was a little nerve-wracking watching the first episode with my whole family because I do take some clothes off,” adding that he is going to watch the upcoming episodes of the series without his parents.

Further, Barrymore asked him, what he would do if he was invited to a family viewing party, to which Patrick Schwarzenegger stated that he would go on a bathroom break, before things got too awkward onscreen, also adding, “The next episodes, they’re crazy.”

However, his father, who also happens to be an A-lister in the Hollywood film industry had previously praised his son’s performance on screen while also talking about the infamous nude scene.

Taking to Instagram, the actor from Jingle All the Way uploaded a post stating, “I was so pumped to take a break from filming to celebrate [Patrick Schwarzenegger] at the ‘White Lotus’ Season 3 premiere.”

Expressing his intrigue over the show, Arnold Schwarzenegger also promoted The White Lotus and the work of his son.