White Lotus Star Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Awkward Run-In With Ex Miley Cyrus at Met Gala 2025 Leaves Netizens Amused

The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger had an awkward encounter with his ex, Miley Cyrus, on the blue carpet of the Met Gala 2025. The Grammy-winning singer, posing at the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, caught the eyes of the actor, who was glancing right in the musician's direction. While Schwarzenegger did not engage in any conversation with Cyrus, the moment left the duo's fans amused.

The Flowers singer dated the actor ten years ago on a hiatus from her on-and-off relationship with Liam Hemsworth. While the musician went on to marry the latter, they split up within a year.

Speaking of the looks, Cyrus brought the glam to the carpet in an all-black ensemble. The leather outfit had an open torso and a skirt to pair with it. The Hannah Montana star tied her hair into a braid.

As for the Midnight Sun star, Patrick opted for a black striped suit, with a bright yellow blouse inside. The actor walked the carpet alongside his co-star, Aimee Lou Wood.

Regarding his current relationship status, Schwarzenegger is engaged to his longtime beau, Abby Champion, while Cyrus is dating Maxx Morando.

Meanwhile, the Sex Education star, who posed with the actor, revealed to the media portal that Schwarzenegger helped her feel better at the event. She said, "But Patrick—thank God. He was like, 'I'm going. Should we go together in the car?' And I said, 'Yes, please.'"

She further added, "So, we came in the car together and that had made everything a lot less scary."

The cast of The White Lotus season 3 has been presently enjoying the fruits of their hard work as the show is well lauded by the audience and the critics.

