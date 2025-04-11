The White Lotus Season 3: Here’s How Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Fiancée Reacted to His Shocking Incest Scene

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s fiancée Abby Champion was shocked by the actor’s incestuous scene in The White Lotus season 3. During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on April 10, the actor revealed that Champion was in the dark about the twists and turns of the season despite him being a part of it.

“I didn’t tell anybody,” he told the host. His fiancée kept “nagging” him for spoilers like who dies on the show or if he made out with anyone. Schwarzenegger had nothing to say except “Baby, you know The White Lotus,” hinting that the show wouldn’t be what it is without unexpected deaths and provocative scenes.

But he didn’t give away the details. “And I’m like, ‘I’m not telling you who dies! I signed my life away. Mike [White, the show’s creator] will fire me,'” he recalled telling Champion. Since the latter was completely out of the loop, the incest scene between his and Sam Nivola’s characters threw her off – as it did for the fans.

“She was like, ‘You got with your brother?!'” he recalled as Jimmy Fallon burst out laughing. In episodes 5 and 6, Saxon (Schwarzenegger) kisses his younger brother, Lochlan Ratliff (Nivola), and gets a handjob from him during a drunken night of partying. No wonder Champion was averse to the scene!

On the contrary, Nivola, unlike his costar and onscreen brother, had a tough time keeping the scene a secret. “I told my parents, but I haven’t told my sister. She’s bad at keeping secrets,” the actor admitted to Variety.

The Perfect Couple actor revealed that though he was under a lot of NDA contracts, he told his girlfriend Iris Apatow, as she was on set when they shot the scene. “That’s about it. I’m really scared about getting sued by HBO,” Nivola added.

The White Lotus is now streaming on Max.

