The Rumored Rift Between It Ends With Us Cast Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Explained; Here’s All We KNOW

It comes as no surprise that It Ends With Us has generated some buzz. However, there are also rumors about friction between members of the cast at the box office. Whispers began to circulate during promotional tours for the movie that a rift had developed between Blake Lively who portrays Lily Bloom and her co-star Justin Baldoni, who plays Ryle and also directed it. Several times, Baldoni was conspicuously absent from group outings.

He did not pose with his fellow actors or introduce himself to their audience as when he missed the New York premiere. As such, it was easy to speculate that there might be tension between him and Lively. Furthermore, fans noticed that Lively does not follow Baldoni on social media; neither do Sklenar nor author Colleen Hoover. In fact, they only deepened after noticing that she does not follow him online.

What the cast has said

Despite all this gossiping though, the cast has been very positive towards each other publicly. On set, Baldoni praised his fellow actors especially Lively whom he referred to as captivating. He went further by stating how much she helped in producing it and called her a creative force. Moreover, through sharing Instagram stories showing Sklenar’s performances in relation to other roles have also shown support for the show.

On the other hand Jenny Slate who acted as Baldoni’s sister in this movie gave a more neutral response when asked what it was like working with him on set. She talked about how hard it is to balance having multiple roles within one project but never actually commented on their working relationship.

Behind the scenes: Creative clashes

Reports have also surfaced of creative disagreements behind the scenes besides this rumored rift. In a post-production story, however, it was disclosed by the Hollywood Reporter that two different versions of the film were made making it clear that there was no one vision.

Moreover, as a producer Lively acknowledged her husband Ryan Reynolds’ contribution to one of its most critical scenes. This revelation came as a shock to some including the movie’s screenwriter Christy Hall who had no knowledge of Reynolds’ role in it.

Hall observed some changes in script but said that scene still retained its essence. It is from this novel that what happens next on the rooftop between Lily and Ryle becomes very hard to transition into as a film. Nevertheless, despite these adjustments behind the camera, there is still an emotional core within the final outcome.

Adaptation surroundings being controversial

For the movie version of It Ends With Us, there were rumors of cast turmoil as well as mixed reviews about its approach to domestic violence. It is a story about Lily Bloom’s relationship with Ryle, who turns out to be abusive. Nevertheless, while the narrative exposes various aspects of an abusive relationship, some followers have taken issue with how the book handles the decision by Lily to allow Ryle raise her child.

Colleen Hoover has been frank on this matter regarding her being inspired personally for writing it. She has confessed that she wrote this book because of her parents’ abusive marriage. The character of Lily and her journey were influenced by what she learned from her mother’s decision to leave a violent husband.

The perspective of the cast

Both Lively and Baldoni have talked about how relevant this film is. Lively praised the film for depicting empathy in its characters; more so, she highlighted Lily’s role in it. People who went through similar situations will find consolation when they watch this movie.

Similarly, Baldoni wants his message brought forth through this film. One source says his main focus was on shedding light on domestic violence and putting an end to it. This project was never meant for self-promotion according to Baldoni but was intended at awareness creation and ability to fuel real transformations in life.

Will There be a sequel?

As a result of It Ends With Us having another book after it called It Starts With Us, fans are curious if there will be another movie in relation to it. In comparison, while Baldwini has not confirmed whether he will come back as Ryle, he dropped hints that Blake Lively may take up as director for part two.

Even though there has been much talk concerning speculation over the cast dynamics or where the franchise may go next as people keep talking about it long after it came out; one thing is clear: It Ends With Us is something that has managed to hold captive its fans on all platforms.

