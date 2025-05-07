Jennifer Aniston’s Home Invader's 2024 Facebook Posts Reveal Shocking Details About His Intentions: 'Two Beings, One Life...'

In the latest piece of news, a man had crashed his car into the gate of Jennifer Aniston’s Bel Air home. While the highly acclaimed actress was not at home when the incident occurred, the suspect had made a chilling social media post.

It was on May 5, Monday, when the whole of Hollywood was busy celebrating the glamour of the Met Gala when Jennifer Aniston had to undergo such event. The man who has been taken into custody was identified as 48-year-old Jimmy Wayne Carwyle. He has been booked under the felony of vandalism.

Now, the latest reports suggest that the suspect had even made a chilling post on social media about Jennifer Aniston back in the year 2024.

“Christ Jimmy Wayne Carwyle & Emanuel Jennifer Joanna Aniston Carwyle, his love, his innermost being was us, two beings in one life, one being one flesh, throughout life fixing to finally get to see you see you!” is what Jimmy Carwyle wrote on Facebook on October 20, 2024.

In his other post, the man wrote, “being ‘mendede together,’ by our parents, wanting forever no matter what, even coming together ‘flesh here,’ reminded him of Adam & Eve.”

As per reports, the LAPD Threat Management Unit is now looking into the case, trying to figure out if Jimmy Carwyle targeted the Hollywood actress deliberately.

The officials are also studying his social media. As pr TMZ, it was Jennifer Aniston’s security team that detained Carwyle at gunpoint. This happened after he allegedly smashed through the gate of the actress.

As per reports, the team had pulled the man out of his car and kept him under their observation until help arrived.

