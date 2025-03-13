Will Josh Allen Buy Bigger Ring for Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld After 330 Million USD Contract Extension? Says, 'Think She..'

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld share a sweet bond together. With the pair now being engaged and the NFL quarterback extending his deal, Allen recently shared his thoughts about a new ring for his fiancee.

The QB was recently interviewed, where he spoke to several reporters during a livestream with 7 News WKBW on March 12, 2025. The interview came following his extended deal with the Buffalo Bills, where the team renewed his contract through 2030 for a whopping $330 million.

During the conversation, a reporter asked Allen if he has that money "earmarked" now that the sportsperson is planning to tie the knot with Hailee Steinfeld.

"Maybe a bigger ring with the wedding coming up?" the reporter questioned.

Responding to the journalist, Josh Allen first chuckled and then asked, "A bigger ring you said?" However, the NFL star then added, "Uh, nah, I think she likes the one she's got."

For those unversed, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld made an announcement of their engagement via a joint Instagram post back on November 29. The announcement, however, was made a week after the football player had popped the question.

In this Instagram post, the couple had shared a photo together, having a romantic sunset in the background, with Josh Allen asking out the actress from Hawkeye to marry him.

In this highly intriguing post, one could even see a rose-covered arch and a dozen candles. Josh Allen had proposed Stanfield in Malibu.

Allen and the singer were first linked in May 2023; however, they made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024.

The two did not make their red carpet debut until they announced their engagement. It was on February 7, 2024, that Hailee Steinfeld joined Josh Allen for the NFL honors, a ceremony where the QB won MVP.