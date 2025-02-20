Hailee Steinfeld Teases Her Character in Sinners; Calls Her Role 'Privilege and a Blessing'

Hailee Steinfeld is looking forward to sharing her latest movie Sinners with the world. The actress recently opened up about how much this role means to her in an interview with Who What Wear published on Wednesday, February 19. She called it an opportunity that she had been hoping for throughout her career.

“This was truly something that will stay with me for the rest of my life for so many reasons,” Steinfeld shared. “But one being that this was a role that I had been waiting for. I hope and pray that I get to do a million more of these because I do think that’s part of this next phase of life.”

Sinners, which is set to release in theaters on April 18, is a vampire-themed film directed by Ryan Coogler. The movie also stars Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, Omar Miller, Jayme Lawson, and Jack O’Connell.

While not much is known about Hailee Steinfeld’s character, Mary, the film’s trailer, which dropped in January, offered fans a few hints. In the footage, Mary is seen developing a romantic connection with one of Jordan’s two characters. However, a shocking twist later reveals that she may actually be a villain.

Advertisement

Steinfeld recalled being instantly drawn to the project. “When I read the script, it was one of those things where it’s just a feeling,” she said. “It’s a feeling I’ve only got a handful of times, and that’s a privilege and a blessing. But it’s a feeling that, once you have felt it, you crave nothing but that feeling.”

She compared this excitement to when she landed her breakout role in True Grit back in 2010, which earned her an Oscar nomination as a teenager.

Michael B. Jordan spoke highly of Steinfeld’s work in Sinners during his interview with Who What Wear. He said her performance showed great versatility and brought a sense of fun to the film. Jordan added that audiences would likely be drawn in by her work and get to see a side of Steinfeld they had not seen before.

He also talked about the bond they formed while working together on set. Jordan said that Steinfeld’s talent, strong work ethic, and support as a scene partner made the challenging days easier. He stated that filming emotional scenes and working long hours brought the cast and crew closer, making them feel like a family.

Advertisement

Sinners follows twin brothers, both played by Jordan, as they return to their hometown hoping for a fresh start. However, they soon realize that something far more dangerous is waiting for them. The movie is described as a new vision of fear in its official description.