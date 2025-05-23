Will Kim Kardashian’s USD 10M Paris Robbery Suspect Walk Free? Jury Reconsiders Verdict After Surprise Mercy Plea

The jury in Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery trial has retired to consider its verdict after a key defendant made a last-minute plea for forgiveness. Aomar Aït Khedache, known as Old Omar, offered 'a thousand apologies' to Kim Kardashian before the jury withdrew on May 23.

“I can’t find the words to say how sorry I am,” Aomar Aït Khedache wrote on a piece of paper, which was shown in court. Now partially deaf and almost mute due to poor health, he begged for forgiveness, adding, “I offer a thousand apologies.”

Aït Khedache is one of 10 people, nine men and one woman, on trial in the French capital for their roles in the 2016 armed robbery. The charges include armed robbery and kidnapping in an organized gang, as per DailyMail.

Kim Kardashian lost around USD 10 million in jewelery during the October 2016 robbery. The stolen items included a USD 4 million engagement ring from her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, which has never been recovered.

The incident took place inside her private apartment at the No Address Hotel in Paris. Kardashian testified via video during the trial and said she feared for her life. When Judge David De Pas asked if she thought she would die, she replied, “Absolutely, I was certain I was going to die.”

Prosecutor General Anne-Dominique Merville requested a 10-year prison sentence for Aït Khedache, stating that although he was of an advanced age and not considered a risk to reoffend, he still needed to be held accountable for his crimes. She also stated that Khedache, whose DNA was found at the scene, was minimizing the level of violence involved in the robbery.

A similar 10-year sentence was sought for 72-year-old Yunice Abbas, the only other defendant to plead guilty. While in custody, Abbas wrote a book titled I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian, which prosecutors used as evidence in the trial. Addressing the court, he expressed his regret and apologized for his actions.

Didier Dubreucq who allegedly entered Kardashian’s apartment with Aït Khedache, also faces a 10-year sentence as reported by DailyMail. Lesser sentences were requested for the remaining members of the group, nicknamed the Grandpa Robbers due to their age.

One female defendant, Cathy Glotin, previously Aït Khedache’s mistress, denied any involvement. “I had nothing to do with this case and look forward to being reunited with my family,” she said. Prosecutors believe she helped provide burner phones and traveled to Antwerp with Aït Khedache to sell stolen jewellery.

