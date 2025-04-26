Kanye West's Wild Wish to Have Children With THIS Celebrity Instead of Kim Kardashian Breaks Internet

Kanye West looks back on past regrets in explosive new development. The rapper has revealed he wished he had kids with Paris Hilton instead of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children.

Ye ignited fresh controversy again as he went on to discuss his previous relationship with the Skims mogul and regretting their family dynamics. Appearing in a livestream on Twitch with Digital Nas, Ye indicated that in another reality, he would not have children with Kardashian. Instead, he would have had children with Paris Hilton, per the rapper.

Ye spoke of Kardashian's early days, remembering how she once served as Hilton's personal assistant in the mid-2000s, before rising to Reality TV fame. He speculated that getting with Hilton might have resulted in another type of legacy, considering how much power could have been garnered by aligning with the Hilton name.

"Kim was Paris Hilton’s assistant. I should’ve had babies with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian," Kanye ranted. Hilton is the great-granddaughter of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton. This prompted Ye to imagine a different life altogether as he slandered Kardashian.

He said, "Could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton? How many hotels I’d have now. Think about that — the Hilton. I think y’all staying at the Hilton right now. The Edition Hotels is a Hilton."

Ye likened Kardashian's success under Hilton's guidance to his own journey under the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh's tutelage. According to him, Hilton had an original vision, and Kardashian was a person who trailed behind her, but not as an individual forging her own path.

In discussing the relationship with Kardashian, Ye also cited Arnold Schwarzenegger's publicized romance with his family nanny, asserting that, much like in that instance, his issues with Kardashian have to do with their battle over children.

"If you’re like Arnold Schwarzenegger and you have a kid with a nanny, the nanny’s only power is to take your kids. So Kim’s only power is to take my kids. I had a baby with a f—ing assistant, bro," he said.

Kanye West's most recent statements against Kim Kardashian, whom he divorced in 2022, follow growing backlash against his recent antisemitic statements, incest confession, and ongoing public feuds with other artists such as Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator. All the while, Ye still hints at an upcoming album, tentatively named WW3.

