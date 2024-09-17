Will Ryan Reynolds Save Blake Lively’s Future In It Ends With Us Without Justin Baldoni? Here’s What Actor States

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are allegedly at the loggerheads amidst the release of their film, It Ends With Us. The movie hit theaters on August 9 and has entered the controversy club since then. After more than a month of the rumors and theories going around, Ryan Reynolds has come up with an offer to save his wife’s future with the movie without Justin Baldoni.

In conversation with the media portal, a source close to the Hollywood couple revealed that the Deadpool star would go to any limits to buy out Baldoni’s stake in the It Ends With Us saga in order to save his wife’s future with the franchise.

The source went on to reveal, “Ryan is willing to offer millions to Blake’s director and co-star, Justin Baldoni, in an attempt to buy out his stake in the franchise so Blake can continue her role without having to work with Baldoni, with whom she clashed.”

They further added, “This is the biggest film Blake has ever made. Ryan wants to make sure she isn’t replaced in the sequel!”

If the reports stand true in the future, the sequel to It Ends With Us will be stamped by Reynolds, whose hit movie Deadpool & Wolverine, clashed with Lively’s latest release.

Meanwhile, before the Colleen Hoover adapted movie was dropped in theaters, the Gossip Girl alum revealed to the media portal that the iconic rooftop scene, where Lily and Ryle meet for the first time, was penned by her husband. She went on to claim that in every project of hers, there is a little bit of Ryan and vice versa.

The actress elaborated, “We help each other. He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine, and mine are his.” Moreover, according to the reports of People Magazine, the improvisations by Reynolds came as a surprise to the screenwriter, Christy Hall, and Baldoni, too, was unaware of the changes.

On the other hand, It Ends With Us performed well on the box office, giving a potential green signal to the sequel. The movie was adapted from Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name.

For the plot, the synopsis of the film read, “Lily Bloom moves to Boston to chase her lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid soon sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, she begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents' relationship.”

Apart from Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the movie also starred Brandon Sklenar.

