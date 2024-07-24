Will There Be A Poker Face Season 2? Everything We Know So Far

The wait isn’t over yet. Ever since Poker Face Season 1 aired in January 2023, viewers have been hooked on Natasha Lyonne’s escapades as a human lie detector and mystery solver. While Peacock had already announced a renewal amidst its debut season run, Season 2 of the crime-comedy might take a while before it returns to the screens.

The Emmy-winning series follows Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale, who has the gift of detecting lies, as she takes on new mysteries and is bound to solve them while on the run from a casino boss who wants him dead.

With that, fresh updates on Season 2 are rolling in, building anticipation on what will become of Cale as she juggles the burden of solving crimes over her own safety.

Did Poker Face Season 2 begin filming?

Filming for Poker Face Season 2 is officially underway as teased by new showrunner Tony Tost. The Damnation creator, 48, confirmed the exciting update on the sequel season by posting a photo of a clapperboard labeled Poker Face on July 1, 2024. He was thrilled to announce that he would be acting as showrunner for Season 1 and stated that it was the “first day of filming season two” in the caption.

Interestingly, Natasha Lyonne was mentioned as director in the clapperboard which hints that she will once again take on creative duties behind the scenes, as in Season 1. She directed the episode, titled, The Orpheus Syndrome starring Nick Nolte, Luis Guzman, and Cherry Jones.

Advertisement

When will Poker Face Season 2 premiere?

With Season 2 on the sail, it’s not long before fans will see Charlie Cale return to investigating and solving case-of-the-week mysteries around the countryside while living off her black Plymouth Barracuda.

However, since the filming kicked off only earlier this month, the premiere window can be expected sometime in 2025. The official release date is yet to be announced though.

What to expect in Poker Face Season 2?

Plot details and information about the new characters are strictly being kept under wraps. An official logline for Season 2 does not exist but fans expect Lyonne’s Charlie Cale will hit the road once again since her deal with casino boss, Cliff Legrand played by Benjamin Bratt, is not yet resolved.

In the debut season, Charlie Cale was introduced as a casino employee with the special ability to detect lies and is an adept crime-solver. She unwantedly gets entangled in a murder case and flees while casino boss Legrand demands that Cale be brought to her.

Advertisement

While on the run, Cale meets new people and picks up unsolvable mysteries relying on her unique talent. But at the risk of her own safety.

Season 2 will introduce many such new characters taken on by guest stars, that Cale stumbles upon to help out with their cases.

Who is the cast and crew?

The latest updates on Poker Face Season 2 are the new cast additions. Though their characters are not revealed, Sherry Cola, Kevin Corrigan, Ben Marshall, and Kathrine Narducci were recently announced as guest stars for the sequel season, Variety reported.

Lead star Natasha Lyonne will also return, of course, along with previously revealed guest stars Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani, and Gaby Hoffmann.

Therefore, Season 2 sets will act as a reunion for Lyonne and Corrigan after they worked in the 1998 film, Slums of Beverly Hills.

The diverse guest star lineup for Season 1 included Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Meadows, Hong Chau, Charles Melton, Danielle Macdonald, Jameela Jamil, Rowan Blanchard, Clea DuVall, Adrien Brody, Ellen Markin, Megan Suri, Judith Light, and many others. It is not known if any of them will even briefly return in Season 2.

Advertisement

It is worth noting that Judith Light won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy following her appearance on Poker Face.

Rian Johnson is the creator of Poker Face and will once again be helming the sophomore season, while also serving as director, writer, and executive producer via T-Street. Nora and Lilla Zuckerman will not return as showrunners, with the duties passed on to Damnation creator Tony Tost.

In addition to starring in the series, Lyonne will also direct in Season 2 and produce under her production banner, Animal Pictures. The Zuckermans will executive produce alongside Johnson, Tost, Lyonne, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, and Adam Arkin, per Deadline. T-Street and MRC are producing the series.

Keep an eye out for new updates on Season 2 as filming paces up.

All episodes of Poker Face Season 1 are available to stream on Peacock.

ALSO READ: Poker Face Season 2 Production Update: Good News For Fans