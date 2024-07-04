Poker Face Season 2 Production Update: Good News For Fans

The critically acclaimed Poker Face just received a major production update on its season renewal. The news comes as fans had been expecting good news about Season 2 for over a year but the wait is almost over.

The update was confirmed by writer/director Tony Tost on his socials and also revealed that star Natasha Lyonne will once again step behind the scenes to direct her second episode of the hit murder-mystery series.

Poker Face gets Season 2 update

Tony Tost, who is attached to Season 2 as a writer and director, confirmed that filming of Season 2 has begun by sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter). The highly-awaited Poker Face season 2 officially started production on Monday, July 1.

Fans can’t be more thrilled to see Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale return to her crime-solving duties around the country backed by her special talent as a human lie detector.

In his post, the Damnation showrunner announced the new season’s filming and gratitude to be a part of the show. “Still counting my blessings that I’m getting to step in and help make a new season of one of my favorite shows,” Tony Tost, 48, wrote in the caption.

While the filming update was enough for fans to rejoice, the director threw in a picture of a Poker Face Season 2 film plate that mentioned Natasha Lyonne, 45, as the director. This follows the Orange is the New Black actress’s directing stint with Episode 8, titled, The Orpheous Syndrome from the debut season.

Advertisement

Season 1’s notable success, also earning Lyonne an Emmy nomination in 2023, has stirred up speculations on whether the Peacock series will be able to match the standards set. But with Rian Johnson’s creative distinction now complemented by Tost’s directing flair, Season 2 could potentially best the original season of Poker Face. The latter is also one of the executive producers.

What is Poker Face about?

Poker Face thrived as the new murder mystery series hit the top charts on Peacock. The immersive storytelling and riveting plots are backed by an ensemble cast of Natasha Lyonne, who is also a writer and executive producer on the show, Benjamin Bratt, Adrien Brody, Stephany Hsu, Tim Russ, Rowan Blanchard, and many guest stars who often pop into the show.

Poker Face stars Lyone as Charlie Cale, a casino cocktail waitress, who is on the run from a casino tycoon out to kill her. She hits the road on her Plymouth Barracuda and is unwantedly entangled in mysterious crimes that Cale can’t help but solve through her uncanny knack for telling when someone is lying.

Advertisement

Creator Johnson talked about the show’s future during Deadline’s TV Contender event in April. Sharing his thoughts on how long he expects the show to go on, he said, “Our goal is to just keep doing that as long as we can” while suggesting that they intend to keep Cale on the road and engage in more crime-solving adventures.

The show was initially branded as a 10-part mystery series helmed by the Knives Out director which debuted in January 2023.

ALSO READ: Natasha Lyonne Becomes the Latest Addition to Marvel's Fantastic Four; See Cast Here