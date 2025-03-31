Will Tom Holland NOT Be in Avengers: Doomsday Amid Absence From Cast Reveal? Know Alleged Spider-Man 4 Twist

The cast of Marvel Avengers: Doomsday was announced in the past week. While the fans of the franchise rejoiced, one name missing on the list was that of Tom Holland. While the fans remain curious of Spider-Man’s presence in the upcoming movie, theories suggest that Holland not being a part of the movie might lead to a major twist in Spider-Man 4.

According to the reports by Insider, the new Spider-Man movie is scheduled to release in July 2026, two months after Doomsday. Hence, Holland’s character timeline won’t fit into the events of the Avengers film.

The news, however, also means that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wants to focus on the sole story of Peter Parker before giving any crossover events to the character.

Holland last appeared as his iconic character in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the end of the film has left the viewers with multiple questions, which are left for the MCU to answer.

At the conclusion of the last part, Doctor Strange wiped the world’s memory of who Peter Parker was. Hence, in the new Spider-Man movie, the storyline will be focused on what the character has been doing since, and how will he fight the new dangers without help from MJ, played by Zendaya?

Moreover, with the world having no memory of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Holland’s character will also have to make his way back into the clan of Avengers.

As for the cast members of Avengers: Doomsday, Downey Jr. will be joined by Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, and Tom Hiddleston, amongst many others.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2026, while Spider-Man 4 will release on July 31, 2026.