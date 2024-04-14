William Shatner Opens Up About THAT Star Trek Kiss Which Caused Controversy; Deets Inside

When you have William Shatner, the legendary Captain James T. Kirk himself, on your show, you seize the opportunity to delve into the iconic moments of Star Trek lore. And that's exactly what Bill Maher did on Friday's Real Time, delving into one of the most significant moments in pop culture history - the interracial kiss between Captain Kirk and Lt. Uhura.

As Maher probed, he uncovered the behind-the-scenes intrigue surrounding this groundbreaking moment. In the tumultuous 1960s, the prospect of such a kiss raised eyebrows, especially among the higher-ups in the network. The cultural climate, particularly in the conservative South, added another layer of complexity, with many Southern TV stations potentially balking at airing such a scene.

Shatner's Stand: How His Insistence Saved a Historic TV Moment

Shatner's insistence on keeping the kiss in the show proved pivotal. As Maher noted, without Shatner's determination, the historic moment might never have happened. Shatner himself acknowledged this, admitting that if he hadn't stood firm, the scene might have been axed.

Reflecting on his career trajectory, Shatner shared a candid glimpse into the ups and downs of his post-Star Trek life. Maher expressed amazement at how swiftly Shatner's fortunes changed after the original series ended. Shatner recounted watching the moon landing from a humble pasture, using his truck as a makeshift home base during a challenging period marked by divorce and career setbacks.

When Maher queried about the rapid decline, Shatner responded with characteristic wit, quipping, "With great precision," before attributing it to the circumstances of life.

However, those tough times are now in the rearview mirror for Shatner. He finds himself the focus of the new documentary, You Can Call Me Bill, and the creative force behind the forthcoming digital album, So Fragile, So Blue, a live recording with the National Symphony Orchestra.

Shatner Champions Climate Change Solutions Ahead of Antarctica Expedition

Shatner's commitment to exploring and raising awareness about climate change extends to his upcoming trip to Antarctica. He emphasized the importance of technological solutions in addressing this global challenge, noting that "there's no way out except through technology."

Shatner sees a looming wave of change, prompting him to advocate for scientific innovation as a means to combat global warming. He hinted at the possibility of venturing into space once again to promote the advancements made by scientists in addressing environmental issues, expressing a sense of hope for the future.

Maher concluded the segment by acknowledging Shatner's remarkable vitality at 93 years old, prompting applause from the audience. Shatner, in his characteristic humor, jokingly remarked that while he doesn't mind his age being mentioned, he finds it amusing when people applaud.

Following Shatner's interview, Maher transitioned to a panel discussion with Piers Morgan and Gillian Tett. The panelists advocated for continued support for Ukraine and emphasized the importance of bolstering U.S. assistance amid the ongoing conflict.

Maher Confronts 'Death to America' Chants and 'Zombie Lies' About Progressive Nations

Maher and his panel also delved into a protest in Dearborn, Michigan, where chants of Death to America were heard. Maher challenged those advocating for the overthrow of the entire system, expressing his support for the American system and criticizing sentiments calling for its demise.

During Maher's New Rules segment, he addressed misconceptions surrounding countries like Canada and certain progressive European nations. Maher also highlighted discrepancies between the idyllic perception of these countries and their actual realities, which he termed zombie lies.

Maher highlighted various areas where these countries, despite their progressive reputations, face challenges such as housing, healthcare, and immigration issues. He cautioned against moving too far left politically, warning that it could push others toward extreme right-wing ideologies.

“I need to cite you as a cautionary tale: yes, you can move too far left, and you push others to the extreme right,” he said.

"Calling something racist doesn't solve the problem," Maher emphasized, noting that such labeling could lead to a reactionary response from conservatives, potentially resulting in actions that progressives would not support.

