Witness Describes Pax Jolie-Pitt’s Accident Scene: Says Youngster's 'Mouth Was Filled With Blood' After E-Bike Crash

A woman who witnessed Pax Jolie-Pitt’s e-bike accident on Los Feliz Boulevard on July 29 shared details of what she saw on the scene before medical help for the youngster arrived.

Lola Cavalli, whom ET identified as one of the first people to call 911 and render medical aid to Pax, 20, said that she was directed by the emergency services to apply pressure to the area of the injury of the accident victim to stop bleeding. She explained to the publication that she was left confused with the direction because Pax did not have much bleeding apart from being hurt on his head.

“It was not a pool of blood. You didn't see, like, a fountain of blood rushing out,” she elaborated, before adding that though Pax had no broken bones or any significant external injuries, "his mouth was filled with blood."

"When [he] was trying to speak, I saw a little tiny stream of blood coming out of the mouth,” she recalled.

Cavalli further told the publication that she and other witnesses on the scene did everything to make sure the heavy post-office hour traffic kept moving instead of piling up, which could have delayed the ambulance’s arrival for Pax.

News reports revealed on July 29 that Pax crashed his e-bike into a car at an intersection at around 5 p.m. while cruising around LA. After the impact from the vehicle, he complained of hip and head pain.

Publications like ET and People reported on August 5 that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son had been released from the ICU ward following the incident. A People source also mentioned that despite his release from the healthcare facility, Pax has a “long road of recovery and physical therapy” ahead of him as he suffered “complex trauma” in the accident.

The insider noted that both Pax and Angelina are extremely grateful for the quick and life-saving actions of the first responders and the outstanding medical care he received later on.

Throughout Pax’s recovery at the hospital, Angelina Jolie remained by her son’s side, the tipster added while mentioning that his siblings Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, also kept visiting their brother to help him get well soon.

