WWE Fans Boo Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker During Surprise Appearance at Money in the Bank Event, Know Why

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attended WWE’s Money in the Bank event on Saturday (June 7) with their one-year-old son, Rocky Thirteen. However, rather than cheers, they were met with a chorus of jeers.

As the Intuit Dome’s jumbotron panned to the trio, surprised attendees responded with loud boos, drowning out the occasional scattered clap. Neither Kourtney nor Travis visibly reacted; Barker offered a peace sign while Kardashian focused her attention on cradling their son, holding him on her knee and shielding his face from the camera.

Reports indicate the reason behind the negative reception remains unclear. However, some observers speculate that WWE’s audience, deeply invested in in-ring rivalries, may have viewed the celebrity appearance as an unwelcome distraction.

Despite the hostile greeting, the couple maintained composure and did not linger for the whole event, choosing to stay only for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. A social media clip captured their exit later that night: Barker balanced baby Rocky in one arm while greeting fans, and Kardashian walked closely beside him.

The sight of the punk-rock drummer engaging cordially with admirers suggested that the boos had little impact on their evening’s mood or plans. This public reaction comes shortly after resurfaced comments from Kardashian about being “socked in the face” by a stranger at a Sean “Diddy” Combs birthday party in 2001.

As the family continues to attend high-profile events, their handling of fan reactions emphasizes a shared determination to remain unfazed by sudden crowds—be they chanting praise or boos.

