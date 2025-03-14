Kourtney Kardashian Has Trouble Adjusting to Husband Travis Barker’s Fast Paced Life; Says, ‘He’s A Little Bit More Impulsive….’
Find out what Kourtney Kardashian said about her husband and Blink-182’s Travis Barker. Read on.
The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are known for being unfiltered about their personal lives on their reality show, and Kourtney was no exception when discussing her and Travis Barker’s personalities.
In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian candidly spoke about her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and his fast-paced lifestyle.
During the confessional, Kourtney shared, “Travis' pace of life is pretty fast. I would say he tries to squeeze in as much as he can into a day.” She added that she balances herself by attempting to “slow” her life down while still embracing many of the things Travis loves to do.
The Poosh founder shared that she and Travis both strive to make each other “happy.” However, she noted, “He’s a little bit more impulsive,” whereas she feels “happy and comfortable at home.”
The episode also featured a glimpse of the couple at the inaugural Run Travis Run 5K in Los Angeles, followed by Blink-182’s sold-out show at SoFi Stadium, per Daily Mail.
Kourtney emphasized the importance of showing up for one another, stating that being there to support each other is essential. She added that it means a lot to both of them when Travis is there for her, saying, “It’s everything to have that.”
New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu every Thursday.
