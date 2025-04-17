Khloe Kardashian Reveals Hilarious Reason Behind Kourtney Kardashian-Barker Cutting Down Scenes From Their Hulu Series

Khloe Kardashian opened up about her eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, cutting down the scenes from their ongoing Hulu series, The Kardashians. During her appearance on the latest episode of Call Her Daddy, the Good American founder revealed that Kardashian-Barker is the pickiest of all the sisters and would edit the clips where she feels she has used a word more than once.

As the producers of the show, the Kardashian-Jenner family has the right to edit the parts they believe might be controversial or just won't look good on the screen. Further revealing about her sister, Khloe shared, "Yes, but it's more vanity things that we would cut."

The mom of two further added, "It's more because she'll say, 'I say 'like' too many times, so remove this word.' It's more in that regard. It's not really storylines because they're following us, but it's not about a story concept. It's more verbiage."

The third in line of the sisters went on to joke, "She still says 'like' 500 times."

Meanwhile, the sisters have been starring in the Hulu series alongside their mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner. Moreover, the ex-partners of the sisters, Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson, too, have been making recurring appearances.

Initially, the family starred in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which is now on Disney+. However, with the show transferring to Hulu, the title of the show went on to be called The Kardashians.

Speaking on the editing part further, the media personality revealed, "I don't want to overthink, or else I think it really changes how the show is perceived. And so with that, not that I want all of these things to be played out on the show, but I've really made a conscious effort to not edit."

Season 6 of The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.

