What Happened To Kim Plath and Ken Palmer’s Relationship After Season 6 of Welcome To Plathville? Find Out

Kim Plath, the matriarch of Welcome to Plathville, introduced her boyfriend Ken Palmer in season 5. Now the question remains: are the two still together after season 6? Kim and Barry Plath were married for 24 years until they announced their divorce in June 2022. The sixth season of Welcome to Plathville started last week, and Kim and Barry have been navigating their personal and family lives following their divorce.

Following her divorce, Kim Plath quickly moved on and found her soulmate in Ken Palmer. The couple met after Isaac, the youngest Plath son, expressed an interest in becoming a pilot. Palmer then also appeared in an episode before Plath announced that she and him were dating in Season 5. Later in the season, he made his appearance as her boyfriend. After which, Kim Plath appeared to be enamored with her new love interest. Let’s take a look at whether the couple is still together or not.

ALSO READ: Olivia Plath Recalls ‘Power Struggle’ While Filming Welcome to Plathville With Estranged Husband and Family

Are Kim Plath and Ken Palmer still together?

Since Welcome to Plathville season 6 has just aired one episode, a lot remains a mystery regarding the progression of Kim Plath and Ken Palmer’s romance. Plath does not have an Instagram account, so it is impossible to know whether the couple is still together.

Palmer, on the other hand, has a private Instagram, and as per Screen Rant, accessing it revealed that he is still present in Kim and her children's lives. According to Screen Rant, Palmer has shared several photos of the Plath children in recent months, indicating that he maintains positive relationships with them.

Advertisement

Although he appears to love his stepfather's position in the children's lives, watching Welcome to Plathville season 6 will reveal more about how Ken Palmer came to be so close to his family. Meanwhile, Welcome to Plathville airs on Tuesdays.

How did Kim Plath’s kids react to her relationship with Ken Palmer?

In season 5, Kim Plath informed her second daughter, Moriah Plath, that she was dating Ken Palmer. To which Moriah didn’t have a joyful reaction. As per Screen Rant, she was unimpressed and stated that she did not support the relationship. She did not make any overtly disparaging remarks about him; rather, her speech was motivated by her mother's decision to leave her father so quickly.

Moreover, in season 6, the third daughter, Lidia Plath, also confessed her purported lack of affection for Palmer. Plath introducing Palmer to her entire family indicates that she is really serious about him. She even introduces Palmer to her ex-husband, Barry, before their divorce is finalized. Since Plath is extremely considerate of her family and enjoys her family life, if her children are not supportive of the relationship, it may jeopardize their future together.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Welcome To Plathville Season 6 Premieres with Multiple Couples Facing Struggles; Update