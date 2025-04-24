Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Claire’s Big Move with Kyle Spark a Newman-Abbott War?

In Thursday’s episode of The Young and the Restless, emotions run high and secrets bubble beneath the surface as Claire Newman prepares to drop a bombshell on her parents, while Diane Jenkins Abbott readies for a grand reveal of her own.

Claire Newman (Hayley Erin) is positively glowing as she shares her exciting news with her parents, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Cole Howard (J. Eddie Peck). After a heartfelt conversation with Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), the young couple has decided to move in together — and even exchanged “I love yous.”

While Claire is floating on air, Victoria and Cole quickly realize the storm clouds brewing on the horizon. The inevitable reaction from Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) looms large. Given his ongoing feud with the Abbotts — particularly Kyle’s connection to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) — Claire’s announcement is unlikely to sit well with the Newman patriarch.

Despite their concerns, Claire remains optimistic. She draws parallels between her own romance and her mother’s past with Cole, hoping Victor will eventually come around. However, the rift between the Newmans and Abbotts runs deep, and Kyle’s family ties may be too much for Victor to overlook.

Meanwhile, Victor appears to be keeping secrets from Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), potentially about a covert deal with Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) aimed at sabotaging Claire and Kyle’s budding relationship. Yet, not all of Victor’s schemes may be sinister — spoilers hint that a romantic surprise for Nikki is also in the works before the month ends.

On a more festive note, Diane Jenkins Abbott (Susan Walters) is putting the finishing touches on a long-anticipated project. The renovations at the Abbott mansion are finally complete, and Diane is eager to unveil the refreshed space to Jack and Kyle. With high hopes for their approval, Diane is preparing for an emotional homecoming of sorts.

As love blossoms and battle lines form, Genoa City braces for another wave of drama. Will Claire’s romantic leap with Kyle lead to family unity or a renewed Newman-Abbott feud? And will Diane’s home makeover bring joy or fresh tension to the Abbott clan? Stay tuned — the fireworks are just getting started on The Young and the Restless.