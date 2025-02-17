Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Summer Newman Sabotage Kyle’s New Romance?

Monday’s episode of The Young and the Restless promises high-stakes drama as Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) insists she isn’t jealous of Claire Newman (Hayley Erin), despite Daniel Romalotti Jr. (Michael Graziadei) seeing right through her. Elsewhere, Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) stumbles upon Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) and Holden Novak (Nathan Owens) in a suspicious exchange, putting their secret at risk.

Summer meets Daniel for drinks at Society, where the conversation inevitably turns to Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) relationship with Claire. Despite Summer’s protests, Daniel sees the truth—she’s struggling with Kyle moving on. He warns his sister not to interfere, reminding her of Phyllis Summers’ (Michelle Stafford) history of destructive scheming. If Summer isn’t careful, her lingering feelings could jeopardize her co-parenting dynamic with Kyle.

Meanwhile, Audra and Holden reaffirm their pact to keep their shared past under wraps. But their plan hits an obstacle when Nate witnesses their tense conversation. Sensing something is off, Nate pushes them for answers, forcing Audra and Holden to think fast. Audra may try to downplay their connection, but with Holden preparing to leave town with Damian Kane (Jermaine Rivers), their secret might not stay hidden for long.

Nate, concerned about Amy Lewis (Valarie Pettiford) missing her chance to reconnect with her son, could intervene. As Damian debates his next move, his unexpected chemistry with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) might persuade him to stay in Genoa City, leaving Audra and Holden in an even more precarious situation.

With Summer’s unresolved feelings bubbling to the surface and Audra’s past catching up to her, The Young and the Restless is gearing up for explosive confrontations. Will Summer act on her emotions and try to sabotage Kyle’s new romance? And can Audra and Holden keep their secrets buried, or will Nate expose the truth? Stay tuned for all the drama unfolding in Genoa City.