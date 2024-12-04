Zayn Malik Apologizes For Cancelling Newcastle Show Minutes Before Going On Stage: 'I Held On To Hope...'

Zayn Malik, the former One Direction star, has apologized after canceling his Newcastle show just minutes before it was set to begin. The show, part of his Stairway to the Sky tour, was scheduled for Tuesday night at Newcastle City Hall.

Fans had gathered and were anxiously waiting for Zayn to take the stage, but an announcement was made moments before the curtain-rise that the concert would no longer take place.

The crowd at Newcastle City Hall was left disappointed when they were told the show would be canceled. The announcement came unexpectedly, and fans were told, "The show will no longer go ahead tonight. We apologise for the late notice; it was his hope that he would be able to continue with the show. But this is no longer possible.”

The message also included information for ticket holders, advising them to contact their point of purchase for rescheduling or refunds. Fans were asked to stay in the auditorium if they had parents or guardians waiting to collect them.

Zayn Malik later took to Instagram to explain the situation and apologize to his fans. In a heartfelt message, he shared, "I'm so sorry to do this, but my voice just isn’t there at all tonight, and without it, there’s no show. I’m truly sorry to let you down, especially at such short notice... I held onto hope until the very last moment. I’m hopeful with some rest tonight I’ll be back on stage tomorrow. My deepest apologies, Newcastle, love you all xx.”

This cancellation follows a series of changes to Zayn Malik’s Stairway to the Sky tour. Earlier this year, Zayn announced the postponement of the US leg of his first-ever solo tour after the tragic death of his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne. Payne passed away on October 16 at the age of 31 after a fatal fall in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The rescheduled dates will take place in January and February 2025, starting with a show in Washington on January 21, followed by New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Francisco. Fans will be able to use their tickets for these new dates.

Just days before the Newcastle cancellation, Zayn Malik paid tribute to Liam Payne during his live performance. On Friday, Zayn dedicated a moment at the end of his show to his late bandmate.

He addressed the crowd, saying, "I've been doing something, at the end of the show, every night, and it’s been dedicated to my brother Liam Payne. Rest in peace.” Zayn continued, saying, “I hope you’re seeing this; we’re in your hometown tonight, Wolverhampton; this is for you, Liam.”

