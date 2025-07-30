Saiyaara director Mohit Suri called uncle Mahesh Bhatt at 6 AM for THIS one scene, here's what happened next

Mohit Suri has been basking in the success of his recently released film, Saiyaara. The intense romantic drama has won the hearts of cinephiles for its emotionally charged story and stellar performances by the star cast. There is a father-son confrontation scene in the movie, which Suri initially felt was “too dramatic and dark”. The filmmaker called his uncle, Mahesh Bhatt, at 6 AM, as he was feeling afraid about the sequence.

Mohit Suri felt the confrontation scene was “too dark”

In a recent interview with ETimes, Mohit Suri spoke about the equation he shares with his uncle, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Suri mentioned a pivotal father-son confrontation sequence from Saiyaara, where Ahaan Panday’s character, Krish Kapoor, gets violent with his father, Ashok Kapoor, played by actor Varun Badola.

Talking about the scene, the director admitted that he initially felt that the sequence was “too dramatic and dark”. The filmmaker felt uncertain about the tone of the scene.

Saiyaara director recalls calling up Mahesh Bhatt at 6 AM

Mohit Suri recalled that he dialled his maternal uncle Mahesh Bhatt’s phone number at 6 AM. Suri shared that he didn’t discuss the sequence with Bhatt but expressed that the filmmaker was afraid about how the scene would be executed.

The Saiyaara director remembered how Bhatt noticed Suri’s display picture on WhatsApp featuring his hand holding his son’s. Quoting the 76-year-old filmmaker, Suri said, “If you have a picture like this as your DP, you can never shoot this scene wrong. Because you love that relationship.”

Bhatt further advised him that a director must be able to communicate their emotions in the right manner.

A brief about Mohit Suri and Mahesh Bhatt’s collaboration

Mohit Suri and Mahesh Bhatt have collaborated in movies like Kalyug and Hamari Adhuri Kahaani. While Suri directed these films, Bhatt worked as a producer. Saiyaara, however, is backed under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Released on July 18, 2025, Saiyaara marks Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's respective debuts as main leads. Mohit Suri's latest directorial also stars actors like Shaad Randhawa, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola and others in key roles.

