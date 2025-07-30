4 PICS: Sonam Kapoor showers birthday love on hubby Anand Ahuja, shares unseen moments with son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in 2018. The couple are parents to Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The actress often showers love on her husband on social media. As Anand turns a year older today, Sonam has wished him a happy birthday in the sweetest way possible. Her latest Instagram post says it all.

Sonam Kapoor wishes Anand Ahuja on his birthday, drops unseen photos with son Vayu

On Wednesday, Sonam Kapoor posted a set of unseen pictures of herself with her family to celebrate her husband Anand Ahuja's birthday. Her Instagram post features the actress with Anand and their son, Vayu.

In the first picture, the couple can be seen standing on a road with their backs in front of the camera. While Sonam's husband has sported a black tee and beige pants, the Raanjhanaa actress is in a peach casual outfit. The second photo shows Anand walking behind the cute munchkin, who is driving a toy car on the streets at a foreign location.

The third and fourth pictures also show the father and son's close bond as they spend quality time with each other.

Sonam Kapoor calls Anand Ahuja 'most thoughtful and kind person'

Sonam Kapoor accompanied her post with a heartfelt note for her husband, Anand Ahuja. She called him the "most thoughtful, kind, and loving person".

"My July Leo. Your name, Anand, is the most beautiful name in the world because it means joy, bliss and that’s exactly what you bring into my life every single day. You are the most thoughtful, kind, and loving person I know, and life is so much better because you’re in it. Even though we’re both imperfect, God made us perfect for each other," she wrote in the caption.

"Love you to the moon and back and then some...Happy happy birthday my baby. Find me in every lifetime, because I’ll always be looking for you," she added.

Anil Kapoor calls Anand Ahuja 'heart of their family'

Sonam Kapoor's father and celebrated actor Anil Kapoor also wished Anand Ahuja on the occasion. Anil dropped a few pictures of his son-in-law on Instagram and penned a sweet caption for him. "You’re not just Sonam’s better half, but truly the heart of our family. The love, calm, and joyful energy you bring is something we all cherish," his post read.

For the unversed, Anand Ahuja is a businessman from Delhi. Sonam and Anand's son, Vayu, was born in 2022.

