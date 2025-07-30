Param Sundari’s Pardesiya song revives memories of Saathiya and Yeh Haseen Vadiyan, Sonu Nigam's voice is pure goosebumps

Ever since the teaser of Param Sundari was out, fans have been in love with the chemistry Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor brought to our screens. Now imagine what must be in store for us when the film releases. Well, there had been a lot of reports regarding the release date of the rom-com being pushed. And now, finally, the makers have made an official announcement of the release date, which has been pushed to August 29.

Pardesiya song out

The song that everyone had been waiting for ever since we heard it in the teaser is finally out. We can only say that it was worth the wait. Beautiful locations, gorgeous people, and crackling chemistry are what make this song perfect. Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s pairing comes as a breath of fresh air, and you will want to see more of them. Well, for that, you will have to wait until the movie hits the screen.

Janhvi and her sarees are creating the magic that will leave her fans swooning, and the good looks and charm that Sid brings along are unmatchable. The melodious vocals of Sonu Nigam, Krishnakali Saha and Sachin-Jigar will stay with you and indeed make it the romantic anthem of the season.

Param Sundari release date pushed

The film, which was earlier slated for a July 25 release, has now been pushed by almost a month. The makers shared a new motion poster and announced the new date. In the motion poster, we can see Sidharth walking towards Janhvi, who is in the middle of dancing. Well, now the movie will release on August 29, which is approximately one month after its initial date and around 2 weeks after Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani starrer War 2.

Interestingly, the two films have avoided a box office clash, but only time will tell which one fares better at the box office. Param Sundari is directed by Tushar Jalota and backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. We bet fans cannot wait to watch this one.

