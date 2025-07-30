General Hospital Spoilers, July 30 Episode: Will Nina’s Risky Deal Help Willow Reunite With Her Kids?

General Hospital spoilers for the July 30, 2025, episode reveal intense emotional moments, secret strategies, and strained relationships in Port Charles. From Nina’s desperate move to Willow’s painful realization, Wednesday’s episode brings tension and change for several characters.

Nina is ready to make a secret deal

Nina will be seen turning to Ric for help and suggesting that she’s willing to “make a deal with the devil” if it can help her daughter. This signals that Nina may be about to take a drastic step, possibly a legal one, to support Willow. With Ric about to get a new client, there's a chance the two could team up on a secret plan. Nina seems determined to do whatever it takes to bring peace back into Willow’s life.

Willow will reflect on her emotional meltdown during a recent visit to Carly’s house. She’ll realize that it was a mistake, especially since it may have harmed her chances of being around Wiley and Amelia again. At Elizabeth’s place, Willow will lean on her for support, fearing she just made things worse with Michael.

Michael turns down Drew’s plea

Drew will urge Michael to be more open about Willow seeing the kids, but Michael refuses. He tells Drew that he can’t take that risk right now, especially after Willow’s intense behavior. Michael is focused on protecting Wiley and Amelia and isn’t ready to reconsider. This decision could add more tension between Michael and Willow as they continue to disagree on parenting.

Trina will meet with Curtis, who likely has an update on the situation involving Drew or Portia. The father-daughter moment could be important as they talk through recent developments.

Meanwhile, Kai will talk to Joss about how he ruined his relationship with Trina. He’ll admit his faults and might ask Joss whether there’s still hope for him. It’s a sign that Kai may be trying to redeem himself and move forward.

Laura will get updates from Lulu, who’s worried about Rocco’s growing bond with Obrecht. Lulu wants to keep her son away, but Laura believes pushing Rocco too hard will only backfire.

