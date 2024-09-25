Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung take care of each other like siblings in new Family by Choice teaser

The upcoming K-drama Family by Choice has released an exciting new teaser! This romance story follows three individuals who, after spending 10 years together as a family and another 10 years apart as strangers, reunite and rediscover their connections.

Hwang In Yeop plays the charming Kim San Ha, who seems to have it all. After growing up with Yoon Ju Won (Jung Chaeyeon) and Kang Hae Jun (Bae Hyun Sung) like siblings, he leaves them behind but returns after 10 years, setting the stage for a heartfelt reunion.

The newly released teaser showcases the lively everyday lives of Kim San Ha (Hwang In Yeop), Yoon Ju Won (Jung Chaeyeon), and Kang Hae Jun (Bae Hyun Sung). Yoon Ju Won has already made a name for herself at school with her quirky personality, buzzing around with boundless energy. The teaser charmingly describes her as a “bunny who thinks she’s a tiger.”

Meanwhile, Kim San Ha looks weary as he watches Yoon Ju Won and Kang Hae Jun bicker at every turn. Although he comes off as prickly on the outside, he reveals a thoughtful side when it comes to his siblings.

Although Kang Hae Jun always sports a confident smile on the basketball court, he surprisingly shows the most emotion within the family, revealing his gentle nature. As the teaser concludes, Yoon Ju Won says, “I thought we would definitely continue to live like this,” to which Kim San Ha replies, “When I return, we will,” hinting at his upcoming departure.

Watch the trailer below-

Hwang In Yeop will portray the charming Kim San Ha, who seems to have it all but has a prickly personality beneath the surface. After a traumatic childhood experience, he matured quickly, developing a habit of bottling up his emotions and enduring hardships in silence.

Jung Chaeyeon stars as Yoon Ju Won, the cheerful and affectionate daughter of Yoon Jeong Jae (Choi Won Young), who runs a noodle shop. Raised in her father’s warm love, Yoon Ju Won becomes a bright and caring individual. For 10 years, she has lived as part of a family with her father, their upstairs neighbor Kim Dae Uk (Choi Moo Sung), his son Kim San Ha, and Kang Hae Jun, who joined them by chance.

Kang Hae Jun grew up feeling like the biological son of Yoon Jeong Jae (Choi Won Young), who was his mother’s blind date in the past. Despite facing many challenges from a young age, Hae Jun's cheerful personality, genuine emotions, and the endearing qualities he developed while navigating tough situations make him a standout in the family. Family by Choice is all set to premiere on October 9 at 8:50 PM KST, 5:20 PM IST.

